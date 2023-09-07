Carl Marlinga launches new bid for Congress, aiming for rematch with John James

Washington ― Democrat Carl Marlinga announced Thursday he is running for Congress again, aiming to win the nomination to take on Republican U.S. Rep. John James in a potential rematch in 2024.

James of Shelby Township narrowly defeated Marlinga of Sterling Heights in November by 1,600 votes or 0.5 percentage points in what was the third closest U.S. House election nationwide. Marlinga noted that close result was despite his being vastly outspent by James ― $6 million to Marlinga's $1 million ― and without any help from outside national Democratic groups.

"I'm running because I was and still am the best person to be a representative for this district. I grew up here, while John James was a stranger to the people in this district," Marlinga said.

"I lived in my dad's store when I was a kid. I was a prosecuting attorney for years, a probate judge, a circuit court Judge. I really do know the people in this district, and I know that I represent their ideals and their priorities. And I've watched John James now in Congress, and he's not representative of us."

The contest in the 10th District, which covers southern Macomb County, Rochester and Rochester Hills, has the potential to be expensive next year thanks in part to James ― a powerhouse fundraiser, former Senate candidate and rising GOP star.

Also, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has said Michigan's 10th District is among the 33 GOP-held or open seats it intends to target in 2024, casting James as vulnerable in his bid for a second term.

"Two-time loser Carl Marlinga’s aspirations for a third loss are well on their way," said Will Reinert, spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee. "Creepy Carl’s disgusting record of defending pedophiles and setting violent criminals loose will be on full display as voters reject him once again."

Marlinga, a former Macomb County judge and prosecutor, joins several Democrats already in the race: Gun safety advocate Emily Busch of Oxford; financial adviser Diane Young of Warren; and Brian Jaye, who previously ran against U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain of Bruce Township.

Young recently won the endorsement of state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Royal Oak, a rising star in the Democratic Party's progressive wing.

Others who are considering a bid in the 10th District include Dr. Anil Kumar, a urologist who ran for Congress against then-U.S. Rep. Dave Trott, R-Birmingham, in 2016 and lost 40% to 53%. Kumar, a member of the Wayne State University Board of Governors, created an exploratory committee and plans to make a decision on a run by early October, said his consultant, Rick Michaels.

Other possible contenders include Rhonda Powell of Mount Clemens who came in second behind Marlinga in the 2022 Democratic primary. Powell said James is "letting this district down, especially the women of the 10th."

Marlinga, 76, has spent the last year doing arbitrations and mediations, he said. He retired early from the Macomb County Circuit Court in February 2022 to pursue the U.S. House seat when it was open last year, and won the five-way primary in August with 49% of the vote.

"It comes down to electability, and I think that my race last year shows that I'm the candidate most well-positioned to win this race," Marlinga said of the Democratic primary.

This time around, Marlinga is starting his campaigning and fundraising earlier, he noted. Another difference is that James will have a voting record for Democrats to target, including a vote against an amendment that would have reaffirmed the prohibition on drilling in the Great Lakes, Marlinga said.

Marlinga was frustrated last fall that national Democratic groups like the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee didn't help him at all, but "that's not going to happen again," he said.

"We know that the DCCC has now listed this as a priority district and so come the fall, I won't be outspent nine to one again," Marlinga said. "It kind of amazes me when I think of all of the money that was spent, that it was essentially a tie."

Marlinga spent four decades in public life in Macomb County as prosecutor for 19 years, an assistant U.S. attorney and as a judge on the county Circuit and Probate Courts since 2013. Last year, his campaign emphasized his support for labor unions, for investing in clean energy to create jobs and protecting abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court's June decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Republicans last year attacked some of Marlinga's work at the defense bar, sought to tie him to high inflation and have raised past controversies like his indictment on federal corruption charges of which he was acquitted in 2006.

Democrats hit James for living outside the district (he's since moved into it), for his position on abortion — he is opposed with no exceptions for rape or incest — and said he's avoiding stances on some policy issues, as he did during his Senate campaigns.

Based on the 2020 election results, former President Donald Trump would have won the new 10th District by 1 percentage point. Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters of Bloomfield Township also would have narrowly won it over James that year by less than a point.

