Republican Mike Rogers says he won't try to 'undo' abortion rights law in Washington

DeWitt — Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, a Republican running for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, pledged Thursday not to support national proposals to restrict abortion that are "inconsistent with Michigan's law."

Rogers of Brighton made the vow during a campaign stop at a restaurant in DeWitt, a day after he launched his bid for a Senate seat that will be up for grabs in 2024.

In November, Michigan voters approved a constitutional amendment that broadly protects access to abortion, and Democrats in the state focused on GOP candidates' opposition to abortion rights as they won majorities in the state Legislature for the first time in 40 years.

"The people of Michigan have voted," Rogers said. "Abortion is legal in Michigan. And they have enshrined it in the ... state of Michigan Constitution."

He added moments later, "Will I go to Washington, D.C., and try to undo what the citizens of Michigan voted for? I will not."

During his stop at the Family Tree Cafe, Rogers, 60, who served in the U.S. House for 14 years, described himself as "pro-life." But asked if his stance on the constitutional amendment meant he wouldn't support any type of national legislation to restrict abortion, Rogers responded if it was "inconsistent" with Michigan law, he wouldn't support it.

The abortion rights constitutional amendment passed with 57% approval in November. It specifically says "every individual has a fundamental right to reproductive freedom" including the right to make decisions about abortion.

The amendment provides state government the ability to regulate abortion care after fetal viability, which usually is considered to be around 24 weeks.

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Roe v. Wade decision, which had protected access to abortion nationally, in June 2022. Since then, some Republicans have called for federal limitations on abortion. Last year, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, proposed a general ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Abortion became one of the defining issues in Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's defeat of Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in November's race for the state's top office. Dixon, who was endorsed by Right to Life of Michigan, voiced opposition to exceptions that would allow abortion in cases of rape or incest.

Rogers is expected to face a competitive primary race for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate in August 2024.

State Board of Education member Nikki Snyder of Dexter has already launched a campaign while former U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids Township and former Detroit police Chief James Craig are also considering joining the field.

On the Democratic side, current U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Holly, actor and businessman Hill Harper of Detroit, State Board of Education President Pamela Pugh of Saginaw and former state Rep. Leslie Love of Detroit are seeking their party's nomination.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, who currently holds the seat, decided against seeking another six-year term.

Rogers told reporters on Thursday he's now living in Brighton after moving to Florida to pursue business interests in 2018.

"We've been here for 45 years," Rogers said of his history in Michigan. "Honestly, the only people who ask us this question is the press."

Rogers said he wants to spend his campaign focused on "solutions" for economic struggles, inflation and the threat of China.

"The issues that we are talking about now are resonating with almost every stripe of the Republican Party," Rogers said.

If Rogers wins the GOP nomination, he could be on the ballot along with former President Donald Trump, who's seeking to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden next year.

Trump has maintained false and unproven claims that his 2020 race against Biden was influenced by widespread voter fraud. However, Rogers has previously described the 2020 election as "free and fair."

Asked if he stood by that description now, Rogers responded, "Do I think there were problems in certain places? Yes. But the biggest problem was we didn't get as many votes as the other team."

