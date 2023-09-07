Michigan ethics board to hold rare hearing over conflict of interest complaint

A state ethics panel will hold a rare meeting Thursday to discuss allegations that a board member on a state arts council failed to recuse herself from several votes to approve grants for organizations she leads.

The Michigan Board of Ethics, which has met just one other time since 2015, received the conflict of interest complaint against Michigan Arts and Culture Council board member Deborah Mikula in June. Mikula is the executive director of the Michigan Library Association and former president of the Cultural Advocacy Network of Michigan, both of which have received state grant funding in recent years.

The complaint was filed by Tedda Hughes of East Lansing, who hopes the review will lead to an examination of procedures employed by state agencies that fail to crack down on conflicts of interest.

“There are dozens of people at these meetings, dozens of people who know the conflict-of-interest rules, the ethics rules of this state, and are allowing this to occur over and over again, year over year and at the expense of protected classes,” Hughes said.

In a response on behalf of Mikula, Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office argued the complaint against Mikula falls flat because she disclosed her relationship with the groups and is not part of the internal discussions regarding grant applications. Instead, the response says, Mikula is only tasked with a final vote of approval.

“Councilmember Mikula did not participate in the grantmaking process except for her limited, ceremonial role of approving hundreds of individual grants in a singular vote, which is the epitome of voting on standards of general applicability,” the response said.

The state board of ethics, which is made up of seven bipartisan appointees, will hear from both parties Thursday, after which it will determine whether it has enough information to make a recommendation or whether it needs more information. Any recommendation made by the board will be considered by the appointing authority.

The Michigan Arts and Culture Council, made up of 15 volunteers appointed by the governor, helps to distribute grant money to public and private arts and cultural entities based on recommendations made after application reviews by staff.

Mikula was appointed to the Michigan Arts and Culture Council in 2018 by former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder and has since been reappointed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

She became executive director of the Michigan Library Association in 2019 and served as president of the Cultural Advocacy Network of Michigan in 2019, according to the group’s 2020 tax return. She stayed in that position at Cultural Advocacy Network through Sept. 30, 2021 and resigned from the board a year ago, according to current CAN President Larry Wagenaar.

Between 2021 and 2023, the library and cultural groups received “Service to the Field” grants that Mikula voted to approve in the Michigan Arts and Culture Council's annual budgets. The grants are invitation-only outlays of taxpayer dollars that do not require a match from the recipient, a requirement imposed on most other grants administered by the council.

The Cultural Advocacy Network received $70,000 in the fiscal year 2021 budget from the council, $90,000 in fiscal year 2022, and $90,000 in 2023, according to online records. The group reported just $71,925 in revenue on its 2020 tax return.

The Michigan Library Association has received $40,000 grants in fiscal years 2021, 2022, and 2023 from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council.

The allocations to those groups represent a sliver of the total dollars awarded in grants each year by the Michigan Arts and Culture Council. The council’s annual budget comes in at about $9 million to $11 million each year.

Hughes also argued in her complaint that the MLA should be barred from receiving funds because she alleged the association did not comply with equal opportunity standards. But the attorney general’s office pushed back, arguing Hughes was trying to use “the Ethics Act as a trojan horse on her futile crusade to have MACC rewrite its policies and procedures governing its grant beneficiaries — namely MACC’s assurances.”

“…the board does not have jurisdiction to hear or entertain the complaint’s allegations regarding the enforcement of MACC’s assurances or purported violations thereof,” the complaint said.

