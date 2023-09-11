Lawmaker asks AG to opine on votes needed for sentencing credit passage

A state lawmaker is asking Attorney General Dana Nessel to weigh in on whether proposed changes to Michigan's prison sentence laws need three-fourths majority support in the House and Senate to pass.

The opinion request from Rep. Graham Filler, R-St. Johns, comes a day ahead of a joint House and Senate committee meeting to consider the legislation at issue, bills that would allow prisoners to earn "productivity credits." The legislation would allow prisoners to earn credits for participating in certain educational or career programming that would take time off their prison sentence.

A non-partisan House Fiscal Agency analysis indicated it would clash with a 1978 ballot initiative, sometimes referred to as Michigan's "Truth in Sentencing" law that did away with prison credit systems by requiring prisoners to serve their minimum sentence. The Michigan Constitution requires a three-fourths majority of support in both chambers to amend a law passed by voters.

But lawmakers pushing the package argue productivity credits are different enough from the "good time credits" that existed prior to the 1978 ballot proposal that they don't need a three-fourths majority of both houses of the Legislature to override the will of voters.

Filler asked the attorney general to weigh in before the question is put to the test on the House or Senate floor or in a courtroom.

"Michigan voters made clear that they support victims of serious crimes," Filler said in his Monday letter. "I believe that intent remains clear to this day; the one thing victims are promised in Michigan is that the perpetrators of crimes will remain in prison until, at least, their minimum sentence is served."

The proposed “productivity credits” would require inmates to complete certain programming in order to accrue potential reductions to a sentence. Reductions would be capped at a 20% cut of the minimum sentence.

Rep. Tyrone Carter, D-Detroit, said the legislation, which only applies to future cases and require a Parole Board review, would incentivize prisoners to obtain skills they need after release and, in the long run, reduce recidivism.

"What we are doing is preparing the people that are going to come home," he said.

Carter isn't ruling out that there is three-fourths support for the legislation. If there isn't, he said, there's a "strong argument" for why three-fourths support isn't needed.

A former Midland County judge hired by the Alliance for Safety and Justice, a group that supports the reform, submitted to lawmakers an assessment that found a three-fourths majority was not needed. Warner, Norcross and Judd lawyer Jonathan Lauderbach argued the law in question had been amended by the Legislature five times since 1978 without a fiscal analysis indicating a three-fourths majority was needed. Nonetheless, those bills appear to have passed with more than three-fourths majority.

The legislation, Lauderbach wrote in June, "is not a 'substantive amendment' to any of the amendatory language included in the 1978 initiated law.

"Nor does it implicate the concerns protected by Article II Section 9," Lauderbach said, referring to the section of the state constitution protecting the initiative process.

Opponents have argued there already is a strong participation record for prison programming, even without the credits.

Michigan Department of Corrections director Heidi Washington said earlier this year that only 18%-19% of felony dispositions in Michigan result in a prison stay, meaning the individuals who are in prison are largely there for more serious or violent crimes.

Nessel has voiced opposition in the past toward the legislation, arguing in a Detroit News guest column that the bills “do not move the needle of criminal justice reform in any meaningful or productive way.”

