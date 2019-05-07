Buy Photo Aubrey Kalota of Walled Lake votes in a special election at the Walled Lake Fire Department Headquarters on Tuesday. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Voters in several communities in Metro Detroit are going to the polls Tuesday to decide school funding requests, municipal tax issues and a marijuana initiative.

The largest of the money proposals is a $316 million bond issue for Walled Lake Consolidated Schools to replace a 91-year-old elementary school and make other facility improvements.

Superintendent Ken Gutman has said all of the district’s 19 schools would see some form of improvement — from parking lots to boilers — if the bond issue is approved. The district has 14,144 students who attend pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade classes.

If the bond issue is approved, Dublin Elementary School, the district's oldest, would be replaced with a new building. Projects planned at other buildings include new heating and ventilation systems, roof and window replacements, lighting upgrades, restroom and locker room renovations, and parking lot and sidewalk repairs.

The estimated millage that would be levied to pay the proposed bonds in the first year is 0.58 mills, or about 58 cents per $1,000 of taxable value.

The annual debt millage required to retire all outstanding bonds, including that proposed on the ballot, is expected to be about 4.13 mills or about $4.13 per $1,000 of taxable value. So a home with a state equalized value of $100,000, could expect to pay about $413 a year.

Buy Photo Bryan Stickradt of Walled Lake fills out his ballot at the Walled Lake Fire Department Headquarters on Tuesday. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

While voter turnout is traditionally low in May elections, some local clerks say they are expecting small increases because of changes in election laws.

Passage of Proposal 3 in November allows voters to both register and vote up until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

In other Oakland County communities:

Clawson Public Schools: Voters are deciding on a non-homestead operating millage renewal proposal to allow the district to continue to levy the number of operating mills permitted by the state of Michigan, with 18 mills being the maximum allowable levy — or $18 on each $1,000 of taxable property evaluation — for 10 years (2019 to 2028). Approval would cost commercial or industrial property owners with a state equalized value of $50,000, about $900 a year and raise an estimated revenue of $1.9 million in 2019 for operations.

Oak Park Schools: The school district is seeking a 20-year renewal of a 17.8508-mill operating levy for 20 years on non-homestead taxable property (primarily commercial, industrial and rental property). The renewal would raise an estimated $3.8 million in revenue for the school district in its first year.

Royal Oak Township: Voters are facing an operating millage renewal for four years and a marijuana initiative.

Approval of the previously authorized levy of 4.5 mills (or $4.5 per $1,000 of taxable property) would raise $144,150 in its first year. A property with a taxable value of $100,000 would be taxed $450 annually for the millage.

Approval of Proposal 1 would authorize an unlimited number of marijuana-related businesses on parcels of property with the township that are larger than five acres and have been continuously unoccupied for at least five years.

Wayne County

Huron School District: Voters are choosing whether to approve a $49.1 million, 30-year bond issue to build a preschool/kindergarten center and make security improvements and renovations at Miller and Brown elementary schools, Renton Junior High School and Huron High School. District officials say passage of the bond won't result in a millage increase.

Lincoln Park Public Schools: The district is seeking a $60.9 million, 30-year bond issue to remodel classroom buildings, including energy and security upgrades, and improving sidewalks, parking lots and lighting. According to the district, the owner of a home with a taxable value of $50,000 would pay $94.50 a year if the bond issue passes.

Macomb County

Fitzgerald Public Schools: Voters are deciding whether to approve a $47.7 million, 20-year bond issue to remodel classroom buildings, including energy, safety and technology upgrades, and buy school buses. The district says the bond issue would raise the tax rate by 2.9 mills. That would translate to $145 a year for the owner of a home with a taxable value of $50,000.

New Haven Community Schools: The district seeks a $25 million, 25-year bond issue for classroom renovations, technology upgrades, recreational facility improvements and bus purchases. According to school officials, the proposal would raise the tax rate by 0.9 mills. That would mean a $45 annual cost for the owner of a home with a taxable value of $50,000.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/elections/2019/05/07/metro-detroit-may-elections/1120653001/