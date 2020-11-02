Feds prepare to field Michigan voting complaints on Election Day

Detroit — A veteran federal prosecutor will oversee how the U.S. Attorney's Office handles Election Day complaints Tuesday about fraud and help ensure voting is safe and secure amid concerns about voter intimidation and foreign interference.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison will serve as district election officer for a region spanning 34 counties and 6.5 million people across the eastern half of the Lower Peninsula. The region includes 22 federal judges, mostly in Detroit.

Ison is part of a team that also includes Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Martin, who heads the office's national security unit, and Susan DeClercq, chief of the civil rights division.

"Every Michigan citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination, and Michiganders have the right to have their votes counted and not stolen," U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said in a statement.

The team's appointment is the Justice Department's broader plan to protect voting rights on election day.

On Tuesday, Justice Department personnel will be sent to 44 jurisdictions in 18 states to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws, including those ensuring persons with disabilities have a full and equal opportunity to vote and laws that prohibit voter intimidation and suppression.

Personnel will be assigned to several cities in Michigan, including Detroit, Eastpointe, Flint, Hamtramck, Highland Park, Jackson and Shelby Township.

In an interview, Schneider declined to discuss any specific threats or investigations involving the election.

"I feel comfortable that we don't have those foreign interference problems here," he said. "But we don't know everything about what's going on out there."

U.S. intelligence officials have repeatedly said that they consider Russia the primary threat to U.S. election security. John Ratcliffe, the government’s national intelligence director, said Russia had obtained voter data for potential mischief and accused Iran of being behind a flurry of threatening but fake emails sent to Democratic voters in Florida and other battleground states.

"In the past, prior to 2016, we weren't doing a whole lot of looking," Schneider added, "but now we are constantly on the lookout."

He also emphasized that federal officials will not be at election precincts.

"We cannot send armed people to a polling location. That's federal law. You will not see our people in a precinct unless there is an emergency and we are working with our local partners," Schneider said. "Our role is to collect intelligence and complaints from citizens."

Prosecutors can field complaints spanning several potential crimes, including intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote totals and stuffing ballot boxes.

People with complaints can call Ison while polls are open at (313) 226-9567. The FBI also can be reached at (313) 965-2323.

Associated Press contributed.