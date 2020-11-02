What to know about absentee ballot drop-off, in-person voting

While Election Day is less than 48 hours away, it's not too late to vote early or absentee.

Nearly 3.4 million people had requested absentee ballots through Saturday, and 2.6 million had returned theirs, according to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office.

And others have made their way to satellite locations for early, in-person voting.

Here's what voters need to know for last-minute absentee ballot drop-off and in-person voting:

Absentee ballots

Absentee ballots should be returned to a valid clerk’s drop box or a clerk’s office by 8 p.m. Election Day on Tuesday.

Voters can still get an absentee ballot through Monday at 4 p.m. by going to a clerk's office and filling out a form.

Voters can change their vote after already submitting an absentee ballot by going to a clerk's office and "spoiling" their existing ballot by Monday at 10 a.m. The voter will be issued a new ballot that must be filled out and returned by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

An absentee ballot will not be counted unless the voter's signature is on the return envelope and matches the signature on file. Those who had assistance filling out the ballot will need the signature of the person who helped them as well.

Only the voter, a family member or person residing in the voter's household, a mail carrier or an election official is authorized to deliver a signed absent voter ballot to a clerk's office.

If an emergency, such as a sudden illness or family death, prevents a voter from reaching the polls on Election Day, an emergency absentee ballot may be requested. The request must be submitted before 4 p.m. Election Day.

Local clerks office and polling locations can be found at https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index.

In-person voting