Did you vote absentee? Track your ballot here

Michigan voters who cast absentee ballots in Tuesday's election can track them online through the Secretary of State's Office as the state continues to count votes.

The state agency's Michigan Voter Information web site enables users to see their voter registration status, polling place location and hours, a sample ballot and whether the absentee ballot they submitted was received.

To see the information, users must fill out an online form and click the Search button.

Michigan has 8.1 million registered voters, according to the Secretary of State's Office. It's estimated more than 3 million Michigan voters cast absentee ballots and 2 million more were expected to vote in person in Tuesday's election.