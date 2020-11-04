Nationwide search yields few undelivered ballots and none in Detroit

U.S. Postal Service officials found only 13 undelivered ballots during a nationwide sweep — but none in Detroit — ordered by a federal judge overseeing a civil case raising questions about whether hundreds of thousands of completed ballots were never returned to polling locations.

The ballots were found in Pennsylvania during sweeps ordered Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Emmett Sullivan of the District of Columbia after postal service officials said approximately 300,000 ballots had not been scanned for delivery in Detroit and 11 other postal districts.

Postal Service lawyers said the deadline was impractical and would have interrupted operations on Election Day.

"Throughout the day and into the evening, processing plants, including those in the postal districts required by this court’s order, were also conducting regular 'sweeps' for any remaining ballots, so that they could be expeditiously processed and directed to their final destination," Justice Department Trial Attorney John Robinson wrote in a court filing.

Sullivan is overseeing a hearing in federal court that continues Wednesday afternoon. He scheduled the hearing after expressing displeasure that the postal service had not followed his order by a 4:30 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.

The judge's order covered postal facilities in Detroit and other cities and regions in swing states, including central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Colorado/Wyoming, Georgia, Arizona, Texas, Alabama, northern New England, greater South Carolina and South Florida.

In August, U.S. Postal Service officials warned Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson that mail delivery timelines posed "significant risk" to ballots sent too close to Election Day and that could lead to their disqualification.

USPS General Counsel Thomas J. Marshall wrote to Benson that Michigan election laws and certain deadlines for requesting and casting mail-in ballots are “incongruous” and “incompatible” with the Postal Service's delivery standard.

Michigan U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, the top Democrat on the Senate committee that oversees the Postal Service, in August launched an investigation into the delays, stressing impacts on the delivery of prescriptions, business mail and the record number of ballots expected to be mailed this fall in the presidential election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Michigan, the Republican-controlled Legislature approved a measure to let clerks begin some ballot processing in cities or townships with at least 25,000 people the day before Election Day. Democrats had asked for at least three days of processing time and for no population-based limits.

rsnell@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @robertsnellnews