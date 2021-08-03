Dearborn Heights' mayoral primary has clear early leader

Mayor Bill Bazzi is leading in early results in the race to determine which two candidates will advance from Tuesday's Dearborn Heights' mayoral primary to the November general election.

Bazzi, who was appointed after the death of Daniel Paletko, 70, in January, is battling to become the city's first elected Muslim mayor. He is contested by City Council Chairwoman Denise Malinowski-Maxwell and resident Anthony Camilleri for the job that earns nearly $90,000 a year.

Two candidates will emerge from Tuesday's primary to face off in the Nov. 2 election in separate races: The first for a partial term ending on Dec. 31, the remainder of the term won by Paletko, who died from symptoms related to COVID-19 in January. The four-term mayor served Dearborn Heights for 15 years. The same candidates are also running for a new term that begins Jan. 1, 2022.

As the first votes were tallied Bazzi was capturing about 75% of the vote, with Malinowski-Maxwell receiving about 17.5% and Camilleri about 7%.

Bazzi is a Marine Corps retiree who currently works for Ford Motor Co. He was a city council member until the council narrowly voted to appoint him mayor in late January.

Bazzi said after the polls closed Tuesday that thinks he resonated with voters because of the job he's done.

"It's because they know I'm the people's mayor," said Bazzi Tuesday. "They know I represent the people. Especially since COVID I was on the ground feeding people. I've served my country as a Marine for 21 years and now I want to serve my city. I have an open policy and people know they can come to me anytime."

Malinowski-Maxwell has been council chairwoman since 2018 and was mayor pro tem after Paletko’s death until the council appointed Bazzi. She is a former real estate agent.

Voters like Zeinab Zein said she thinks Bazzi has been very responsive and thinks he's done a great job in his role leading the city.

"This is the first time I've seen someone working so hard," said Zein as she left the Canfield Center in Dearborn Heights where she cast her vote.

Ahmad Fawaz said the city needs someone who will focus on essential services like maintaining waterways like the Ecorse Creek so that flooding will not be a problem.

"Every time it rains that creek floods," said Fawaz Tuesday outside a voting precinct at Riverside Middle School. "Trash pickup is important. You've got to focus on city services if you're going to control the city."

Hassan Chah, who also cast his vote Tuesday at the middle school, said voting is a reminder of how important an election is to maintaining good city services.

"We need to make sure flooding doesn't happen again to us and that money is allotted to schools," said Chah Tuesday.

Faye Awada, a longtime Dearborn Heights resident, said she was excited to vote for Bazzi. While his win could be historic, she said, Bazzi’s time on the council and interactions with residents prepared him for the mayor’s seat.

“He represents people very well and he’s a very honest person,” she said after leaving her polling site Tuesday night at River Oaks Elementary School on Ann Arbor Trail. “He’s done a lot so far to prove himself. The man is very fair but at the same time, he knows what to do. He’s been around. He’s got the background for it and the experience.”

Dearborn City Council

Fourteen candidates were challenging four incumbents Tuesday in a bid to shake up the city of Dearborn's leadership.

Voters could choose up to seven candidates, and the top 14 advance to the general election on Nov. 2.

The 14 candidates leading in early voting include incumbents Robert Abraham, Erin Byrnes, Leslie Herrick, Michael Sareini, and challengers Khalil Othman, Ken Paris, Kamal Alsawafy, Saeid Alawathi, Silvio Davis, Gary Enos, Lola Elzein, Sam Luqman, Khodr Farhat and Mustapha Hammoud.

Other candidates included Jon Akkari, Houda Berri, Ziad Abdulmalik and Kamel Elkadri.

Amid concerns about high property taxes and the city administration's response to recent flooding, the many choices on the ballot highlight the need "to get rid of the old guard," said Majed Moughni, a Dearborn attorney and activist who runs a Facebook page for residents.

"Many residents are very angry with what's going on with the flooding, the wasteful government spending. ... I think we're going to see a lot of new faces."

The pool of candidates also reflects recent political trends across the state, said Matt Bach, assistant director of strategic communications at the Michigan Municipal League.

"From our general observations of local elections in recent years, we have noticed that candidate pools and interest in seeking locally elected office have increased and that more and more candidates from varied backgrounds and ethnicities are vying for local office," he said. "This is a welcome trend that we hope continues."

Staff Writer Mark Hicks contributed.