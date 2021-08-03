Hammoud takes early lead in Dearborn mayoral primary

Dearborn — State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud was in the lead Tuesday night in the race to to narrow the list of non-incumbents seeking to become the city’s seventh mayor, according to early results.

Hammoud had nearly 50% of votes, while City Council president Susan Dabaja followed at 15.6%. Former council president Tom Tafelski was third with 13.5%.

Meanwhile, early results showed measures to extend a library millage and revise the city charter passing with more than 60% of voters saying yes for each.

Seven candidates were in the race to replace Mayor John “Jack” O’Reilly Jr., who has led the largest Wayne County community outside Detroit for more than 14 years.

Early results also showed measures to extend a library millage and revise the city charter passing with more than 60% of voters saying yes for each.

Seven candidates were in the race to replace Mayor John “Jack” O’Reilly Jr., who has led the largest Wayne County community outside Detroit for more than 14 years.

The top two who receive the most votes advance to the Nov. 2 general election.

It could be an historic contest.

If elected, three — Dabaja, Hammoud and school board official Hussein Berry — would become the first Arab American to take the spot.

Dabaja or Kalette Shari Willis, an African American veteran, would be the first woman.

Also running are former lawmaker Gary Woronchak, and Jim Parrelly, a financial planner.

Some in the community see the chance to make history; others said they wanted to weigh in and register complaints about the city's response to recent devastating flooding and issues such as taxation.

"There’s a lot of excitement in the community. Not just the excitement, but there’s a lot of backlash," said Majed Moughni, a Dearborn attorney and activist who runs a Facebook page for residents. "We’re hoping that there is change — at least the positive change that we want."

Robert Murillo, 46, a resident for more than 20 years, voted for that change.

"I believe in Dearborn that it’s time for a change especially after recent weather has opened our eyes to the weak infrastructure of Dearborn," he said. "We believe collectively in Dearborn that there’s things to be addressed that we’re put on the back burner. ... Let’s just say those who were incumbent let us down. We felt it was time for a change across the board.”

The race has been costly, county finance records show.

Hammoud led in campaign contributions through last month, according to filings submitted.

The Dearborn native raised more than $267,000 during the reporting period. Dabaja was second after having raised more than $162,000, followed Berry, who reported more than $138,000 in contributions.

The winner in November would lead nearly 94,000 residents, more than 770 full-time and 1,700 part-time employees, with a budget proposed to top $135 million in the next fiscal year.

They also ascend as the head of the politically and culturally significant locale with among the highest concentrations of Arab Americans in the country as the city recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and historic flooding this summer. Critics and contenders claim these issues underscored the need for a change at the helm of the city.

"We believe our city is in dire need of a unifying, thorough and objective plan that can effectively tackle complex issues such as fair, equitable and legal taxation, proper representation, quality and affordable city services, reinvigorated economic development, modernized recreation, streamlined and user friendly municipal technology, welcoming and competent city departments and of course much needed infrastructure improvements," said Mazen Elatrache, board vice chair of the Dearborn Community Council, a grassroots group of residents.

O’Reilly, whose father was mayor from 1978-86, had retained his seat since he was first elected in February 2007, two months after predecessor Michael Guido, the youngest mayor in the city’s history, died in office.

Last month, following criticism from residents and others that he had not been visible during flooding, O’Reilly announced health issues have led to fewer public appearances.

The mayor has touted his administration’s response to the record rainfall that flooded basements and closed some businesses. He's pointed to the city's immediate emergency declaration, deployment of resources and personnel, food giveaways and other assistance.

However, dozens of residents have protested what they say is a "repeated failure" from the administration to protect homes, businesses and streets from floods.

Among the critics was Woronchak, who after viewing pileups and devastation in the days after the flooding called for an investigation into whether the issues were "the result of just too much rain, or if it was somehow preventable."

The former state representative recently told The Detroit News, “We are reminded by the pandemic and the recent flooding that the most pressing issue changes with the moment, and strong, experienced leadership is needed to handle each issue as it arises.”

Dabaja, who has been council president for more than seven years, has said she her experience would help start tackling revitalization of small businesses, reviewing city expenditures and improving government efficiency and transparency.

She has called for an investigation into the city's sewer system in response to the flooding in recent weeks. Dabaja also supports small business grants, eviction prevention and vaccinating residents as well as reassessing city department funding levels.

Hammoud, who is finishing his third term in the state House representing the 15th District, won praise after he and volunteers helped residents clear their flooded homes.

The 31-year-old has said he would prioritize lowering property taxes, reckless driving and restoring the city's economic recovery.

"

Tafelski, who has served on the Planning Commission, was council president from 2007-13, and lost the mayoral race in 2017 to O’Reilly, said his focus was on prioritizing investments in the neighborhoods, business development and public safety.

Parrelly, 62, hoped to bring innovation and fresh ideas to City Hall after spending 40 years in finance.

Willis, 32, advocated for clean energy and net-zero emissions in the city as well as reducing property taxes and investing in the city's infrastructure.

Berry, who has worked in regional real estate for more than 25 years and is a past president of the Dearborn school board and the Henry Ford College Board of Trustees, wants to rebuild Dearborn’s business district by appointing a liaison to simplify approvals and work with officials to diversify options.

Tuesday's race also slightly shrinks the candidate field for City Council.

There are 14 new faces, many minority, vying with four current members for seven seats on the panel, which is majority Arab American.

"The most important change needed is for us to elect capable and competent public servants who will work hard to earn our trust and always act in our best interest," Elatrache said. "The most critical error we can make during this historic election is to be arbitrary and divided when making decisions on electing our public servants."

Dearborn voters also were to decide whether to revise the city charter and extend a library millage.

The charter, which sets the framework for city government, went into effect Jan. 1, 2008. It was last amended and ratified in 2007, and contains a provision that puts the revision before voters.

If voters opt to revise it, a Charter Commission will be established and nine members will be elected in the Nov. 2 general election.

Should an update request fail, the current charter would continue as it stands while parts still can be amended if amendments are put on a ballot through the City Council or citizen petitions, administration officials.

The library millage approval would renew the 1-mill tax rate for six years. It was approved by voters in 2011. The City Council voted on May 11 to place the millage renewal question on the primary ballot.

“Annually, the millage generates approximately $3.7 million, or nearly 60%, of the library’s operating budget,” city officials said last month. “If the renewal is rejected by voters, library facilities, services, materials and programming would be reduced. An additional loss of annual state funding of at least $700,000 would result as well.”

Early results showed both measures passing.

Staff Writer Sarah Rahal contributed.