Incumbents, known names fare well in early results for Detroit Council

Detroit — Incumbents and longtime politicians were leading in several Detroit City Council races, according to early results from Tuesday's primary, while two districts will be represented by political newcomers in the fall.

The top four candidates in the at-large race will battle in November for two at-large seats on the council. The top two vote getters in each of the contests for district seats will advance to the general election.

With the departures of four incumbents, the city's 2021 council races mark the most turnover for the panel since five new members took office during Detroit's financial crisis in January 2014.

At-large seats: In early results Tuesday night, City Councilwoman Janee Ayers and Coleman Young II, a former state senator and mayoral candidate, topped the field, each pulling in about 30% of the vote. Former State Rep. Mary Waters and Nicole Smalls, a Detroit Charter Revision Commissioner, followed to fill out the top four. Activist Jermain Lee Jones was in fifth place, according to early returns.

Ayers, the incumbent, holds one of the two at-large seats on the nine-member council.

President Brenda Jones, the council's other at-large member, announced earlier this year that she won't seek another term.

Ayers, 39, is seeking a second, four-year term. The former hospitality worker has been an at-large council member for the past six years.

"I'm very grateful voters have recognized the hard work I've put in," Ayers told The News with 60% of precincts counted and a commanding top-two votership.

"I show up well-spoken and well-read," Ayers said. "I don't tell you what I think. I tell you what I know."

The city’s plan of adjustment created in bankruptcy requires the city to begin making significantly higher contributions to its two pension funds over the next few years. "Financial responsibility and management will be one of my top priorities for this next term," Ayers said.

Young, 38, served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2005 to 2010 and two terms in the state Senate from 2011-18. The son of Detroit's first Black mayor, Coleman Young, he ran unsuccessfully against Mayor Mike Duggan four years ago and lost the the primary for Michigan's 13th Congressional District in the U.S. House against U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit.

He has emphasized his legislative record in getting 13 bills passed. On the council, Young said he would advocate for investment in stormwater infrastructure to prevent future flooding after historic rainfall this summer resulted in thousands of basement backups, more public health initiatives and encourage Detroiters to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

Small, 41, has served three years as the vice chair of the nine-member Detroit Charter Revision Commission. As a council member, Small said she would continue advocating for equitable policies and economic justice.

Small, a former member of the United Auto Workers, is a human resources professional focused on providing relief for overtaxed homeowners. Her priorities are to implement a check-and-balance on the use of public funds for affordable water and housing, responsible contracting and equitable development.

Jones, 41, a political organizer and consultant, said he "can best articulate the conditions of the grassroots in Detroit's legislative process." The former precinct delegate for Michigan's 14th Congressional District made an unsuccessful bid last year for a seat on the Detroit school board. Among his goals are efforts to expand mobility in partnership with surrounding counties and job creation.

Waters, 65, is a former state representative works as a virtual learning instructor and previously held jobs with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Children's Center in Detroit, which provides clinical services for children and families. Waters served the 4th District of the state House from November 2000 to 2006 and was the first African American minority floor leader from 2003 to 2006.

In 2010, Waters and her former campaign manager, Sam Riddle, pleaded guilty to allegations they conspired to bribe Southfield City Councilman William Lattimore in connection with the Southfield City Council's approval of the relocation of a pawn shop. Waters pleaded guilty in May 2010 to a misdemeanor charge of filing a false tax return and was sentenced later that year to one year of probation. Later efforts to withdraw her plea were rejected.

If elected, Waters said she will fight for police department reforms including a ban on the use of facial recognition technology, and seek improved collaboration between the Detroit Health Department and Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority.

District 1: Incumbent James Tate and Krystal Larsosa were leading in the District 1 contest in early Tuesday results. Tate had nearly 72% of the vote, based on early results and Larsosa had about 12%.

Tate is seeking a fourth term as the representative for the city's northwest side. He's being challenged by retired Detroit firefighter and district police commission member Darryl Brown; youth development director and political newcomer Krystal Larsosa; and nonprofit leader Quincy Coleman.

Tate's lead is commanding in the early going. Larsosa is in second and Brown follows her closely, with about 11% of the vote.

About 90 minutes after voting closed, Tate was just arriving home from a day of "connecting and campaigning" with supporters.

"I don't take any candidate or anything for granted," he said.

District 2: Council member Roy McCalister, 67, and Angela Calloway, 60, are advancing to the November general election in this district that covers a portion of northwest Detroit since only two candidates are running.

District 3: Councilman Scott Benson is running unopposed and is assured of advancing to the Nov. 2 general election. The 51-year-old is seeking a third term representing northeast Detroit.

District 4: Latisha Johnson and M.L. Elrick were leading in the District 4 race in early results, with Johnson earning about 31% of the vote and Elrick with about 25%.

In addition to Johnson, a community activist and Elrick, a former Detroit Free Press reporter, retired judge Virgil C. Smith as well as high school dean Toson Knight, retired social worker Ane Bomani, former Wayne County sheriff deputy Kenneth Snapp and veteran Daivon Reeder are running for the post.

Johnson and Elrick were a few hundred votes ahead of the pack in early voting. Knight and Smith were behind them.

The district 4 candidates are battling to replace longtime seat holder Andre Spivey, who announced earlier this year that he will not pursue another four-year term. Federal authorities last week accused Spivey and an unnamed staff member of accepting more than $35,000 in bribe payments to be "influenced and rewarded" for votes over several years. Spivey was arraigned Tuesday on one count of conspiracy to commit bribery.

The district is home to nearly 100,000 residents, historic neighborhoods like East English Village and businesses such as Ascension St. John Hospital. It also borders both Harper Woods and the Grosse Pointes.

Elrick, 53, is a union activist, youth sports coach and board member of the East English Village Neighborhood Association. Elrick said improving neighborhoods and ensuring opportunities for small businesses are the most pressing issues in the city.

Smith, 74, is a retired Wayne County Circuit judge, where he spent five years as chief judge. The former state representative and senator was the first Black Michigan Senate floor leader in Michigan history. In 2001, he was appointed chief assistant prosecutor by then-Wayne County Prosecutor Mike Duggan.

Smith said his top focus is strengthening families, which he believes will "strengthen Detroit."

Knight, 34, is dean of students at Western International High School and previously worked for Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's administration as the District 4 manager helping residents solve problems.

If elected, Knight said he would prioritize the issues of speed bumps, code enforcement, blight, and create more opportunities for small businesses.

Johnson lost the general election to Spivey in 2017. She served on the executive board of the East English Village Neighborhood Association from 2007 until 2015 when she started the group MECCA (Morningside, EEV, and Cornerstone Village Community Advocates) development corporation. She's also served on the Detroit Board of Zoning Appeals.

If elected, Johnson said her priorities will be equitable development, updating the city's aging water infrastructure and provide transparency in local government.

Bomani, 70, a retired social worker, leads a community group that provides positive activities for young people. For six years, he was a policy analyst and community liaison for the late former councilman Kwame Kenyatta.

Snapp, 25, is a former Wayne County deputy and is the head basketball coach at Ronald Brown Academy and Davis Aerospace High School.

Reeder, 26, a community advocate, served in the United States Army as a second lieutenant for seven years. He's running to enhance public safety, rebuild the workforce, introduce equitable housing and fight for environmental justice.

District 5: Council President Pro Tem Mary Sheffield, 34, is running unopposed and advances to the November ballot. In 2017, Sheffield defeated former Wayne County Commissioner Jewel Ware with 64% of the vote.

District 6: The battle to represent the city's southwest side will be decided in November. Gabriela Santiago-Romero, 29, policy and research director for We The People Michigan, will go up against Hector Santiago, 36, who heads workforce development for The Greening of Detroit, a nonprofit focused on reforestation in the city.

Incumbent Raquel Castañeda-López, who helped recruit Santiago-Romero, announced earlier this year she would not be seeking a third term.

District 7: Former State Rep. Fred Durhal III and Regina Ross, a school teacher, were ahead in the District 7 contest in early results. Durhal led, with about 29% of the vote in early returns, and Ross had about 25%.

The race will help decide who will eventually replace resigned council member Gabe Leland, who stepped down on May 3 after he pleaded guilty to one count of misconduct in office. The councilman was accused of agreeing to accept $15,000 in cash for his 2017 reelection campaign and free car repairs from a Detroit businessman in exchange for his vote on a controversial land deal.

Durhal III and Ross join Detroit Charter Commissioner JoAnna Underwood in the contest along with community organizer Angy Webb, police commissioner William Davis, and former police officer John Bennett.

