Detroit's controversial charter revision plan, Proposal P, fails

Detroit — A controversial charter revision plan that sought to expand oversight in Detroit city government and enhance resident quality of life failed Tuesday.

With about 73% of precincts reporting, 68% of voters were rejecting Proposal P, the wide-ranging plan that outlines a new process for the selection of the city's top attorney and police chief and would create a voter-installed fire department oversight board.

It called for the establishment of a department of disability affairs and department of environmental justice and sustainability as well as a task force on reparations and African American justice. It proposed an office of veterans affairs and immigrant affairs, and an office of economic justice and consumer empowerment.

The initiative was crafted over three years by an elected nine-member Detroit Charter Revision Commission with support from a coalition of environmental and human rights groups. The commission and coalitions that support it contend the plan would refocus city government with a greater emphasis on quality of life issues including affordable water and transit, increased oversight and policing reforms.

But opponents, including Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's administration, argued some provisions would create legal and operational challenges, confusion among residents. They contend that the costs associated with implementing the recommendations would send the city back into bankruptcy.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also said she did not support the proposal and refused to give her stamp of approval this spring.

The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that the revision plan appear on the Aug. 3 ballot, overturning decisions of lower courts.

Under the plan, the mayor would have less autonomy in certain appointments, including Detroit's corporation counsel and the city's police chief. The top lawyer would be named under a joint appointment of the mayor and council. The city's top cop would be selected by the mayor — as is the procedure today — but, with the changes, the selection would need majority support of three votes cast by the mayor, council and Detroit's Board of Police Commissioners.

The charter plan also would authorize 47 new elected positions and create 102 new appointed positions.

Detroiter Durrel Douglas, 34, said he was voting in favor of the proposal because it would refocus the municipal government, something the city needs.

“The new municipal offices around immigration, the task force looking at reparations, the opportunity to sort of change the way the police chief is chosen,” said Douglas, a community advocate. “These are all really progressive ideas that I think can sort of set Detroit up to become that shining city that other cities look to when you think progressive.”

Bill Wylie-Kellermann, 72, a community activist and retired United Methodist pastor, said Proposal P "really represents a process that's been very democratic, with hundreds of meetings over several years, of people participating on a range of issues.”

Not all voters were in favor of the proposal.

"I had to vote no on that," said Robert Plant, 70, a retired General Motors employee. "(The proposal calls for) all these changes, but there’s no need to for all that."

Detroiter Steven Hawring, owner of Hexagon Creative, said he opposed Proposal P because it would be impossible for the city to afford.

"All of the money would be put into bureaucratic unneeded oversight commissions that would result in slowdowns and cuts to current services," he said.

In city government, the proposal focuses on the creation of wage and standard boards and instituting "responsible contracting" requirements for city contracts.

Legal provisions of concern, critics note, are the re-establishment of a local residency requirement for new hires to live within 20 miles of city boundaries and that firefighters must live within city boundaries, which is not legal under state law.

Detroit's top financial officials initially estimated the revisions would cost $3.4 billion over four years, then $2 billion, after charter commissioners made revisions to the plan.

Chief Financial Officer Jay Rising's office has said if the revised charter is approved in August, as drafted, the city's four-year financial plan will no longer be balanced.

The charter commission disagrees, saying the claims against the plan are "bullying tactics" and that it has estimated the plan could cost $7 million a year to implement.

The city charter, which defines how government is structured, its powers and responsibilities, is typically presented to voters every 16 years. However, in 2012, the timetable set by the 1997 charter was not amended and brought another charter revision question on the ballot just six years after the last had been adopted.

The 2012 charter included more than 140 revisions. This year, the commission added 65 provisions with new mandates.

Staff Writers Sarah Rahal, George Hunter and Hani Albarghouthi contributed.