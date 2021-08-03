Challengers lead early in attempt to fend off write-in campaign of Taylor mayor

Taylor — Candidates Jeff Jones and Alex Garza were leading in early Tuesday results in the race to winnow Taylor's mayoral field for the November election and possibly replace a criminally indicted mayor.

Jones, a pastor and one-time congressional candidate, had 30.46% of the vote, whileGarza, a state representative, had 25.95% in early unofficial results. City Council Chairman Tim Woolley was third at 23.29% of the vote.

But the mayoral finalists for November might not be known until Wednesday when the Wayne County Board of Canvassers certifies the election results. The city won't have the total write-in votes on Tuesday evening for Mayor Rick Sollars, who is under indictment for federal bribery and wire fraud charges and trailed all candidates as a write-in.

Jones and Sollars, who as a write-in candidate without his name officially listed, could not be reached for comment. Sollars had 20.30% at most if awarded all write-in votes.

Garza said although many more absentee ballots are outstanding, he feels confident voters will make him a final two contender for mayor.

"Even with the preliminary results, we've see now Taylor voters chose to go with new candidates for mayor," he said. "The incumbent looks like he's going to lose in this primary. We're looking forward to spreading our message about what we plan to do for our city moving forward."

The city will have the uncertified total votes for candidates on the ballot, but will only have the total number of write-in votes each for mayor and City Council, said Taylor Clerk's Office elections specialist Sidney Tripp. The city won't have the write-in vote totals for specific candidates until they are released at Wednesday's county canvasser meeting, Tripp said Tuesday.

Sollars was forced to wage a write-in campaign after failing to file campaign finance reports and pay fines prior to filing for reelection. He lost a court fight with the city clerk to get his name on the ballot.

Linda Pace, 65, voted for Sollars because she thought he did a good job as mayor.

"For what he's done previous to this indictment, he's been good. I've seen a lot of good from him," Pace said.

Garza, Woolley and Jones are arguing that Sollars' legal issues have hurt the city, and Garza and Woolley contended the indictment has created unpredictability about Taylor's future.

Write-in campaigns are difficult and require voter education, political experts note, though Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan overcame the odds in 2013 with the aid of a multimillion-dollar campaign. Sollars' campaign slogan is "Stick with Rick."

Sollars faces 33 counts of federal bribery and wire fraud charges, and he stands accused of helping a developer obtain city-owned properties in exchange for free work on his home and vacation chalet. His federal trial is scheduled for January. Sollars has said he's "confident the truth will prevail."

He has argued voters should have faith in his leadership and that he'll be available to serve his term. Sollars said he's optimistic about his chances in the race and insists he will walk out of court free, vindicated, "head held high."

At 27, Garza is a former two-time Taylor City Council member and a former council chairman. He is currently serving his second term in the Michigan House of Representatives.

Aneyshau Turnipseed, 31, said she supported Garza in the election, adding: "In my heart, he's what we need."

"Sollars ... I don't have anything nice to say," she said of Sollars. "I'm not really a fan. I grew up under (former mayor) Kwame Kilpatrick in Detroit, so if I'm trying to protect my livelihood ... he just wasn't a good fit for me."

In 2013, Garza, then a 19-year-old student at the University of Michigan Dearborn, became the youngest person ever elected to Taylor City Council and the first Hispanic.

Woolley, 51, is a lifelong Taylor resident who also served in the U.S. Army from 1989-92, during which he fought in Operation Desert Storm.

"I can't sit back and wait to see what happens," Woolley said. "There is too much unpredictability."

The council chairman said Taylor has made progress over the years. Woolley and Sollars' campaign websites both note the city's $9 million rainy-day fund balance, up from a $2.5 million deficit before they took their respective offices in 2014.

"We've worked fairly well as a team," Woolley said of the City Council he now chairs. But the mayor's legal issues "threw a stick in the spokes" of progress, he argued.

Woolley presents himself as the "safe" choice: Experienced in politics and in life, but with no further ambition for higher office beyond the mayor's job.

Jones, 60, is pastor of God's Family Room church on Beech Daly. The father of 11 and grandfather of 17, according to his campaign website, is running for mayor for the same reason as the other named candidates: To fix the city's image problem.

"Taylor has had its share of black eyes," Jones noted on his campaign website.

