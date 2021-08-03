Metro Detroit voters hit polls in modest numbers with key races to be decided

Metro Detroit voters appeared to be hitting the polls Tuesday in modest numbers as residents in certain communities cast ballots to help determine whether there may be historic firsts in the fall elections.

Voters will narrow the field of mayoral finalists for November in Detroit, Dearborn, Pontiac, Sterling Heights and Taylor as well as several high-profile city council contests. Detroiters will also decide whether to sign off on a contentious proposal to overhaul the City Charter.

Local clerks and political experts indicated that many voters are taking advantage of Michigan's no reason absentee ballot policy and casting their ballots ahead of time, instead of voting in person.

Voting appeared to be sparse Tuesday morning in several Detroit precincts.

In Detroit, a handful of voters showed up to the Detroit Service Learning Academy on Seven Mile on the city's northwest side.

Those who cast ballots said Proposal P, a controversial measure to revamp parts of the City Charter, prompted them to head to the polls. It seeks to expand oversight in Detroit government and enhance resident quality of life, but opponents including Mayor Mike Duggan's administration and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have argued some changes are considered illegal or would put the city back into bankruptcy, which the city emerged from in 2014.

“The biggest issue was Proposal P; I had to vote no on that," said Robert Plant, 70. "(The proposal calls for) all these changes, but there’s no need to for all that."

Willie Mayes, 67, said he supported Proposal P because "some people worked all their lives and never got what government owes them.

"The people who are against (the proposal) lived most of their lives not worrying where their next check was coming from," Mayes said. "They may have PhD’s, 501(c)3’s, but they don’t know what it’s like for the little guy who’s had his pensions pilfered or squandered by politicians.”

Detroit Clerk Janice Winfrey, who is running for reelection, anticipates a 13 to 18% turnout for the primary — about the same or slightly more than the 14% participation in the August 2017 primary. Twice as many absentee ballots or 42,000 had been returned to her office so far compared with four years ago, Winfrey said at a Monday press briefing, attributing the increase to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Taylor and Pontiac, incumbent mayors are waging write-in campaigns to retain their posts. The controversy appears to have generated slightly more interest in Taylor, where about an estimated 1,000 voters had cast ballots by around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Taylor Deputy Clerk Sara El-Rifaai said.

Over 4,000 absentee ballots have been returned, so the city is on pace to exceed the 5,000 voters who cast ballots in August 2017 when Mayor Rick Sollars ran unopposed, El-Rifaai. The number of voters is "a little more than normal," she said.

Sollars, who is under indictment for federal bribery and wire fraud charges, was forced to wage a write-in campaign after failing to file campaign finance reports and pay fines prior to filing for reelection. He lost a court fight with the city clerk to get his name on the ballot.

Sollars is being challenged by state Rep. Alex Garza, City Council Chairman Tim Woolley and Jeff Jones, a pastor.

In Dearborn, the city this year could elect its first Arab American mayor, its first female mayor, or both. Voters will also thin a crowded field of 18 candidates for City Council in races to determine whether the panel will remain majority Arab American.

Among the other high-profile contests are Detroit’s city clerk and multiple district and at-large council seats, as well as a state Senate seat in Macomb County.

