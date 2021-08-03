Greimel, Riley lead in returns for Pontiac mayor

Pontiac — Tim Greimel and Alexandria Riley were leading in Pontiac's mayoral primary election as results continued to be reported Tuesday evening and appeared to be headed top two finishes that will advance them to November's general election.

Mayor Deirdre Waterman, who made history seven years ago as the city's first female mayor, was tossed from the ballot for campaign finance issues and is running a write-in campaign.

The Oakland County clerk's office will be reporting "unassigned write-in votes" in the race, but the specific total for Waterman isn't likely to be known until the Board of County Canvassers meets Wednesday morning. In early returns, those write-in votes, which presumably include those cast for Waterman, were about 13% of total votes counted in early returns.

The incumbent is facing competition from four candidates, including well-known former Oakland County Commissioner and ex-Michigan House Minority Leader Greimel, who had more than 56% of votes counted Tuesday and the city's ex-chief development officer, Alexandria Riley, who challenged Waterman in 2017, and who had 22% of votes Tuesday. Attorney Jeremy Bowie and grant writer Wanda Denise Coates also are vying for the job. Each had about 5% of votes in early returns.

Lawn signs for all candidates are scattered across the city of 61,000 residents and a recreational vehicle supporting Riley was parked in front of one polling precinct Tuesday. About 11.5% of the city’s registered voters showed up at its last primary.

“I always vote – it's important and feel my vote does make a difference,” said Frank Russell, a 59-year-old retired 911 police dispatcher who showed up Tuesday morning at the polling precinct at the Robert W. Bowens Senior Center. “Pontiac has been enjoying a comeback for the past 10 years and I want to see that continue.”

Russell said he favored Greimel because of his experience and “progressive new ideas.”

Another voter, Ometta Blakemore, was not specific about her choice for the city’s top office but said she was motivated to vote Tuesday “because we need a change in our city.”

“It will be good to see a new face,” Blakemore said. “I would like to see Pontiac be more aggressive. Like in our parks — which are used by a lot of citizens but are in need of new equipment.”

The second-term mayor was kept off the primary ballot for failing to file campaign finance reports on time. State police are investigating those filings, which included a signed affidavit on April 13 asserting Waterman had no outstanding fees and reports.

Under state elections law, candidates determined to file false or inaccurate statements on his or her affidavit must have their name excluded from the election ballot and they are at risk of a felony punishable by up to a $1,000 fine and five years in prison.

Waterman is asking for continued support from residents "to continue the substantial progress" the city has made.

Waterman first took office in 2014, inheriting a city bleeding red ink and grappling with massive employee layoffs by state-appointed emergency managers who sold off city properties, including the Pontiac Silverdome, to stave off bankruptcy.

Waterman noted the arrival of new businesses the past two years, including Amazon, United Wholesale Mortgage, Henry Ford Health System, and American House, and a couple dozen others that have centralized operations in the city, resulting in the creation of 8,000 jobs, she said.

She touted progress with neighborhood blight removal and youth recreation and enrichment programs. Waterman also noted her efforts to restore health care benefits for city retirees, which had been cut in 2013 while the city was under emergency management, through a plan mediated by Waterman's team and approved by the Internal Revenue Services.

Greimel said he's been garnering support from businesses and residents while walking the city.

Waterman has described Greimel as a “carpet bagger” who just moved to Pontiac a year ago to run for the mayor’s job. But he disputes that label.

“I'm running for mayor because I love Pontiac and believe in our future,” Greimel said. “Having represented our city for seven years in the state Legislature, I have a proven track record of delivering results in Pontiac and a demonstrated ability to work collaboratively with other elected officials to get things done.”

He said he wants to improve basic city services, including fixing the roads and promptly plowing snow, establishing a robust youth recreation program, and establishing job training and job placement programs to ensure that more Pontiac residents get hired.

Both Coates and Bowie are political newcomers. Coates describes herself as a "community developer and improver."

"As mayor, I will form a Committee for Change to provide more jobs and skilled trades training," she said in an email to The News, as well as "after school enrichment programs, safe neighborhoods for families, seniors and veterans."

Coates said in her first 100 days in office, she would start to meet with all department heads and decide the most important projects. She said she would work to craft new policies for housing, safety, trash pickup and road and sidewalk repairs.

Bowie's campaign slogan has been to “Restore Trust and Move Forward Together."

Bowie worked for the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office before transitioning to a private firm in Detroit last year. He's also a real estate agent.

His priorities are education, youth empowerment, recreation, caring for the city's elderly as well as housing and infrastructure and crime prevention.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com