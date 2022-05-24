Killeen ineligible for primary ballot, Wayne Co. clerk finds

Wayne County Commissioner Timothy Killeen is not eligible to run for the seat in the August primary because of outstanding campaign finance issues, the Wayne County clerk said in a May 18 letter to a Detroit resident who challenged Killeen's candidacy.

The voter wrote to Clerk Cathy Garrett in early May raising issues with Killeen's past campaign finance reports, contending he falsely stated his campaign documents were properly filed when he submitted his affidavit of identity in January.

Garrett determined Killeen had outstanding issues with his 2013 annual campaign finance statement and 2014 pre-primary campaign finance statement. She found other elements of the challenge unsubstantiated.

"Mr. Timothy Killeen is not eligible for the Office of Wayne County Commission - District 1, due to outstanding campaign finance statements still being owed at the time he filed his Affidavit of Identity on January 21, 2022," Garrett said, according to the May 18 letter. The Clerk's Office provided the letter and related documents to The Detroit News.

Killeen said he has appealed the clerk's decision in Wayne County Circuit Court.

"We disagree with the determination and are asking the court to toss out that determination," he said.

Killeen, a Detroit Democrat, has been a county commissioner since 2007. He filed to run for reelection in January. He represents Grosse Pointe, Grosse Pointe Farms, Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe Shores, Grosse Pointe Woods, Harper Woods and a portion of Detroit.

Attorneys representing Killeen wrote to Garrett and Wayne County deputy director of elections Jennifer Redmond on May 9, contending the challenge was inaccurate, frivolous and relied on outdated law.

"Challenger's claims are without merit," attorney Thomas Bruetsch said in a letter signed by Killeen. "They are stale and legally and factually infirm. The challenge to Timothy Killeen's candidacy should be denied."

Garrett found there were outstanding issues with Killeen's campaign finance documents when he filed his affidavit of identity early this year, her letter states.

She said Killeen owes amendments on his 2013 annual campaign finance statement and his 2014 pre-primary campaign finance statement, according to her letter. She said those amendments were required in "numerous Error/Omission notices, the last being issued on Sept. 5, 2015."

In 2013, the Clerk's Office noted issues with Killeen's annual campaign finance statement, including receiving a contribution of more than $500 from an organization that was not registered as a committee and inaccurately describing two payees, according to a Sept. 5, 2014, error/omission notice. He also paid a $500 late filing fee for that campaign cycle.

The Clerk's Office noted similar issues in his 2014 pre-primary campaign statement in a Feb. 25, 2015, error/omission notice. He also paid a $50 late filing fee for that cycle, records show.

"​​​​​​I respect the decision of the Wayne County Clerk's Office," said Brian Banks, a Grosse Pointe Democrat also running for the District 1 seat. "All candidates are required to follow the Michigan election law as well as the Michigan Campaign Finance Act."

As of Tuesday afternoon, Killeen's campaign committee is listed as disqualified in county campaign finance records.

Banks is the only viable primary candidate if Garrett's decision to oust Killeen remains. Banks is a former state representative who resigned his post in 2017 after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge involving a $3,000 bank loan. He also has prior felony convictions.

Banks said his past has nothing to do with Killeen's "blatant disregard for Michigan election laws."

ckthompson@detroitnews.com