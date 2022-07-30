Biden to visit Saginaw County on Michigan's primary election day

President Joe Biden is traveling to Saginaw County on Tuesday to give a speech touting the passage of legislation Congress crafted to lure the semiconductor industry to invest in U.S. manufacturing facilities.

The White House said Saturday that Biden will travel to Hemlock.

No other details were released, but Hemlock is the home of Hemlock Semiconductor, a sprawling manufacturing complex near Saginaw that produces polysilicon used in microchips.

The Detroit News first reported Friday that Biden was expected to make a trip to the Saginaw area on Tuesday, coinciding with Michigan's primary election that day.

The president is plans to give a speech about the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act " and its impact on American manufacturing, good-paying jobs, and economic and national security," according to a White House advisory.

Biden's travel to Michigan would be his first this year, after five visits to the state during 2021. He was last in Michigan in November, when he visited General Motor Co.'s renovated Factory Zero electric vehicle plant in Detroit.

The Saginaw area is represented by U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, whose seat is a top target of national Republicans this year after the redistricting process left him in a mid-Michigan territory with a larger percentage of Republican-leaning voters.

