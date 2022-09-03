Despite ballot setback, abortion rights group continues fight in Michigan

Francis X. Donnelly

The Detroit News

Detroit — The issue they support may not make the November ballot but that didn’t stop an abortion-rights group from continuing the fight Saturday.

Reproductive Freedom for All held rallies in Detroit and nine other Michigan cities to make the right to an abortion part of the state constitution.

The group, which is trying to convince the Michigan Supreme Court to place the issue on the ballot, said they want to be ready if the court approves such a move.

“We need to be fired up and ready to go,” said Aaron Martinez, who circulated petitions for the group. “We’re going to ask you to keep your foot on the gas.”

On Wednesday the state canvassing board rejected the ballot question after deadlocking 2-2 along partisan lines. The two Republican commissioners cited spacing errors in the petitions calling for the initiative.

Martinez was one of the speakers at the Detroit rally, which was held at the offices of LGBT Detroit. It was attended by 25 people.

Organizers asked rally-goers to encourage everyone they knew to vote in November and explain the different ways they could cast a ballot. They also provided quick training for canvassing, walking the audience through a script they could follow as they go door to door.

After the rally was over, most attendees broke into pairs and ventured into different neighborhoods to knock on doors.

Dr. Carol Shetty, a Dearborn Heights physician who spoke at the event, said the only person who should decide whether to have an abortion is the woman who is pregnant.

“Nobody — not the patient’s doctor, partner, parent, faith leader or their government — should make that decision for them,” she said.

She said pregnancies involve the woman’s complex medical history and could sometimes endanger her life. A doctor trying to save a patient’s life could become a criminal under laws that prohibit abortion, she said.

Shetty said she recently had a pregnant patient who was terrified about her options. The woman later suffered a pregnancy loss, which also was devastating, she said.

Rally attendees ridiculed the argument that lack of spaces between words on the petition had rendered them meaningless.

“That’s a joke,” said Marie Hanrahan of Ferndale. “They know what it said. It said we support reproductive freedom.”

Other attendees pointed out the large number of signatures on the petitions, saying they clearly showed how the state feels about the issue.

The abortion-rights group submitted 750,000 signatures, which is the largest number ever provided for a ballot initiative in Michigan history.

The group wants to amend the constitution to prevent the enactment of a 1931 law that would ban all abortions except for save the life of the mother.

Abortion opponents had hoped the 1931 law would be triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in June. But the 1931 law has been blocked by months of court battles.

Democrats have hoped to galvanize voters with the reproductive freedom ballot initiative this fall.

But one of the attendees, Nicole Stallworth, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan, said abortion wasn’t a political matter, it was a personal one.

“This is a medical access issue,” she said. “That is what’s on the line. It’s not a partisan issue.”