'Republicans for Whitmer' return to support Democratic governor in re-election bid

Grand Rapids — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer touted the support of more than 150 Republicans for her re-election campaign Monday, including several former GOP lawmakers and staff and appointees of ex-Republican Govs. John Engler and Rick Snyder.

A couple dozen of those supporters, called Republicans for Whitmer, gathered with the governor in Grand Rapids on Monday in a show of support for Whitmer over Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon. Most of those present also rallied behind Whitmer during her 2018 campaign against then-Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette

Whitmer said the group gathered recognized the issues that "bind" them and require sitting down at the table together to come to some consensus.

"We care about democracy. We care about decency. And we care about individual freedom," Whitmer said. "We may not agree on everything but these are fundamental to who we have been in Michigan and who we need to continue to be."

Among those Republicans listed as Whitmer's supporters were Bill Parfet, CEO and chairman of the Northwood Group; Jim Haveman, a former state health director under Engler and Snyder; former GOP strategist and Michigan Chamber of Commerce lawyer Bob LaBrant; former Michigan Republican Party Executive Director Jeff Timmer; former state Sens. Mel Larsen and Tory Rocca; former state Reps. Doug Hart and Mike Pumford; and Louise Alderson, former legislative director under Engler.

Dixon's campaign said the Norton Shores businesswoman would take the support of her grassroots followers over "Lansing's big government cocktail crowd any day of the week."

"We are attracting the support of business owners who had their livelihoods crushed by Whitmer, law enforcement officials who can no longer take the radical bent of today’s Democrat Party that sides with Defund the Police, and parents who had their children locked out of schools by this cruel, heartless governor," said Sara Broadwater, communications director for Dixon.

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Schwarz, who described himself as a moderate Republican, said Whitmer's first term has been "superb," highlighting the governor's support for higher education, the medical industry and K-12 schools.

"I'm here with all the people here today to hope the next term will be as good or even better than the first term, and I know there will be a second term," Schwarz said.

Haveman said the leadership team for the group includes "pretty influential people from around the state" to harness a growing swell of support for the governor.

Haveman added he hasn't seen "any understanding of policy" or any sort of "platform" out of the Dixon campaign so far.

"It looks to me it perpetuates a lot of what we've known as the big lie, (and) it has perpetuated that government isn't really there to make a difference in lives," Haveman said, referencing 2020 election deniers. "I feel much differently about that. Having been in both with Gov. Engler and Gov. Snyder I know what government can do to make this state better."

