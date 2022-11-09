Congress: Bergman wins a fourth term in U.S. House in U.P. district

Republican U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman was elected to a fourth term on Tuesday, beating back a challenge from Democrat Bob Lorinser.

Bergman, 75, of Watersmeet won with 61% of the vote to Lorinser’s 36% with 75% of the vote counted.

Lorinser of Marquette is a physician who serves as medical director for the Marquette County Health Department and previously worked for the U.S. Foreign Service as a regional medical officer.

Bergman, a former commercial airline pilot, has operated a medical supply business and is a retired Marine Corps lieutenant general who commanded the Marine Forces Reserve at his retirement in 2009. He succeeded Rep. Dan Benishek, a Crystall Falls Republican, in 2017. Benishek died last year.

Bergman represents Michigan's 1st District that covers the Upper Peninsula and much of northern Lower Michigan, including Traverse City. He serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the Veterans Affairs Committee.

Last year, Bergman was among three Michigan Republicans who voted against certifying Arizona and Pennsylvania's 2020 electoral college votes after the Jan. 6, 2001, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

