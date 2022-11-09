Wayne: Evans and Washington enjoy comfortable leads early

The Detroit News

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans is leading with 70% of the vote with one quarter of the ballots tabulated against Republican Mark Ashley Price as he seeks a third four-year term in a county that is a Democratic stronghold.

Evans, a former Wayne County sheriff and Detroit police chief, has been county executive since 2015. He defeated challenger Mohammed Alam 85%-14.5% in the Democratic primary. Price, 36, is a Highland Park school board member.

Evans has argued he deserves another term because he restored stability to the county by negotiating a consent agreement with the state of Michigan in 2015 after the county had a $52 million structural deficit stemming from a decline in property taxes and an underfunded pension system.

In the county sheriff's race, incumbent Raphael Washington is also comfortably leading U.S. Taxpayers candidate John J. Tatar and Libertarian Joseph H. LeBlanc in early results. Washington has 80% of the vote versus 12% for LeBlanc and 8% for Tatar.

The winner completes a partial term ending at the finish of 2024.

Washington was appointed by the county commission in January 2021, a month after longtime Sheriff Benny Napoleon died from COVID-19. Washington has said his biggest priority is filling a deputy shortage.

Washington won the August Democratic primary with 47% of the vote against challengers Walter Epps, a former Wayne County sheriff's lieutenant who received 24%, and former Detroit police officer Joan Merriweather, who received 28%.

In Grosse Pointe Park, residents passed a proposed millage to repair and improve water and sewer infrastructure, with the issue receiving a 62.3% yes vote, according to final, unofficial results. The levy is 2.5 mills, will last 10 years and raise $1.7 million during the first year.

City officials said the money is needed to improve its aging equipment. Like other communities, residents experienced flooded basements during heavy rains during the past few years.

The work, which will begin next year, will improve pump stations, lead service lines, sewer drainage, and water and sewer mains and equipment.

Some residents balked at the cost of the levy but others said the work needed to be done sooner rather than later.

“It’s only going to get worst. They need to fix the problems now,” said resident Karena Roberts.

City officials said they’ve spent $1 million over the past decade fixing water main breaks.

City officials have plans to replace the water mains with ones made from polyvinyl chloride, which would last 100 years.

Taylor residents were voting to repeal a ban on recreational marijuana facilities.

The proposal would limit the facilities to industrial-zoned districts and prohibit them from being located within 2,500 feet of other marijuana businesses, schools, churches, libraries and residential areas. The City Council placed the issue on the ballot as a way to gauge the community's interest in having such businesses. It’s an advisory proposal so if it’s passed, the council would begin working to make it a reality.

Proponents have argued the businesses would bring badly needed money to Taylor. But opponents have argued the businesses would attract crime.