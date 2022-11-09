Oakland: Southfield voters backing deer cull in initial returns

Southfield voters in initial results are supporting an advisory measure Tuesday calling for the city to reduce the community's deer herd by humane, lethal means.

The proposal is receiving a 68% yes vote in tallies posted shortly after the polls closed at 8 p.m.

A growing deer population is eating plant life, causing more car crashes and spreading the possibility of residents being bitten by ticks. But some residents oppose killing deer. If a culling were allowed, the city intends to donate meat, when deemed safe and where feasible, to local food banks and similar organizations.

Any culling would require the approval of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Ann Arbor used sharpshooters to kill a certain number of deer for four years.

Deer-car crashes increased to 52,218 incidents in 2021 from 51,103 the year before, according to the Michigan State Police. Oakland County, where Southfield is located, led the state with 1,853 reported vehicle crashes last year, according to the Insurance Alliance of Michigan.

In Royal Oak Township, voters were deciding whether to recall township Supervisor Donna Squalls, Clerk Gwendolyn Turner and trustees Wanda Allen and Jeff Cushingberry, who voted themselves large raises during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In December 2020, Royal Oak Township trustees approved the salary hikes, which included a 25% increase for Squalls, from $20,000 to $25,000 a year, and 87.5% for Turner.

Royal Oak Township's median household income is $26,406, less than half of the statewide figure, while budget troubles forced the township to operate under a consent agreement with the state from 2014 to 2017. The community, which covers just over a half of a square mile, has about 2,600 residents.

In the supervisor's race, Squalls is receiving 59.2% of the vote to 30.3% for Felicia Royal and 10.5% for Richard Miles, with 1 of 2 precincts counted.

Turner is leading with 67.1% of the vote in the clerk's race to 21% for Ella Moore and 11.9% for Ossie Dixon, with 1 of 2 precincts counted.

In the trustee race for two seats, Allen is leading with 34% of the vote, followed by Cushingberry with 33.1%, with Kimberly Bradley Reaves trailing with 21.4% and Cassandra S. Respress last with 11.5%, with 1 of 2 precincts counted.

Royal criticized the raises when the board passed the increases at its December 2020 meeting when many people in the township were struggling with job losses stemming from the pandemic. At the time, she also noted that testing by the Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner's office found elevated lead levels in some township samples.

“We have lead in our water right now,” Royal said. “So giving them a pay increase, I just don’t understand."

Squalls defended the raises last year.

“For eight years, I've been receiving $20,000 a year for this position and full-time or not, I don’t have hours," she said. “When you are (on) salary, you really don’t have set hours. I always supervise, I’m always on the clock and even before the pandemic, I was always working from home and the office.

“During COVID, I am not sure if you noticed, but the cost of living went up and in the past, Royal Oak Township could not afford to give pay increases, but we are not in a deficit and no one has lost their jobs, and everyone who is on the budget is still continuing to get paid," Squalls said. "So I just didn’t see how an increase would hurt us at the time.”

Other communities were deciding whether to allow marijuana facilities or expand them.

In Lathrup Village, voters have decided to prohibit all cannabis establishments, with 53.9% of votes going that way with all precincts counted.

In Clarkston, voters are being asked if they want to prohibit medical marijuana provisioning centers and create a local licensing system for the operation of two existing medical marijuana facilities.

Auburn Hills voters are considering whether to permit four adult-use marijuana establishments and pot-related charter amendments elsewhere, with 63.2% of voters answering yes in early returns.

In Brandon Township, voters will consider authorization of one marijuana retailer and a prohibition on all other marijuana establishments. In early tallies, the proposal is receiving a 53% no vote.

In Royal Oak Township, voters were being asked if they should repeal the township’s prohibition of marijuana establishments and instead allow medical marijuana facilities. With 1 of 2 precincts counted, the measure is receiving a 60% yes vote.

In the village of Leonard, residents voted against allowing an adult-use recreational marijuana establishment for growers, processors, retailers, transporters or micro-businesses. According to final unofficial results, the measure received a 72.6% no vote.

Keego Harbor voters will decide if they should create a city department of medical marijuana oversight.

