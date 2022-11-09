SMART: Oakland County voters supporting transit tax in initial returns

Oakland County voters are supporting in early results a proposal aimed at connecting the county's SMART transportation system and ending the ability of local communities to opt out of it.

The 0.95-mill, 10-year property tax proposal has a 58% yes vote with just under 5% of precincts reporting.

Supporters of the millage proposal described the effort to unite the county's Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation system as essential to provide residents with access to jobs, health care and education. But opponents, including elected officials in the northern, rural and less-populated areas of Michigan's second most populous county, described the measure as a "tax grab" and “theft.”

The Oakland County Public Transportation Millage question asked voters to approve a 0.95-mill levy — 95 cents per $1,000 in taxable value — to pay for the operation and expansion of transit services throughout the county. It would cost $47.50 for the homeowner of a $100,000 house. The money raised over the 10 years of the millage, with more than $66.1 million raised in the first year, would create and expand bus routes aimed at ending a patchwork approach to public transportation in Michigan’s second most populous county.

The funds would be distributed to SMART, the North Oakland Transportation Authority (NOTA), the Older Persons’ Commission and the West Oakland Transportation Authority (WOTA). NOTA serves residents in Orion, Oxford and Addison townships. WOTA focuses on Waterford, White Lake and Highland townships. The Oakland County Board of Commissioners would supervise the millage revenue.

The millage would replace one that expires at the end of the year. Unlike the current SMART millage in which two-thirds of the communities have opted out, there is no “opt-out” provision for participation. Everyone pays.

Keeping and maintaining he current public transit system in Oakland County would receive $37.9 million; improving and expanding transit service across the county would get $20.4 million. The remaining $7.8 million would largely go toward capital improvements with the county receiving $800,000 for administration purposes.

Supporters said the 0.95-mill proposal that wouldn't let communities opt out of the SMART bus system in Oakland County would improve public transit and help connect more residents with work.

Oakland County Commission Board Chairman David Woodward, a Democrat who sponsored the resolution to put the measure on the ballot, said plans on the new and expanded routes would be solidified if the millage passes and hearing from communities about what they want.

Opponents are frustrated over what they say are a lack of specifics on how the system will be expanded, if at all.

Groveland Township Supervisor Robert DePalma said many residents in the township, which is home to nearly 6,000, go to Genesee County for work, health care and shopping. “SMART isn’t going to go there,” DePalma said. Independence Township Supervisor Gerald Fisher said transit leaders have failed to answer the the township board's questions.

“We know they (commissioners) are serving the south end of the county with larger populations who will benefit from this millage," Fisher said. "But all I’m hearing is we’re supposed to support it because Clarkston may realize potential services. And communities like Holly and Groveland have even a lesser chance for potential services. We are all being asked to pay for something that hasn’t been determined yet.”

Metro Detroit's two other counties are deciding SMART millage renewals for shorter periods.

In Macomb County, residents are deciding a 0.95-mill measure for five years that is expected to raise $31.1 million in its first year. SMART is a countywide system in Michigan's third most populous county.

The county commissioners put the SMART millage renewal on the ballot in a 7-6 vote after a few residents spoke in support of the bus system, noting it is vital for those without access to a car or who live with disabilities.Macomb County voters narrowly approved the millage in 2018 by a 39-vote margin. Macomb does not allow local municipalities to opt out of contributing taxes to SMART, but the Macomb Township board of trustees unanimously approved a request in March to have the option to opt out.

In Wayne County, the communties outside of Detroit, which has its own Department of Transportation, were asked to approve 0.994 mill for four years. It is expected to raise $20.2 million in its first year.

