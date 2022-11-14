Macomb Democrats steamed about national party snubbing Marlinga

Macomb County Democratic leaders are blasting their party’s national House campaign arm for not investing a dime in what turned out to be Michigan’s closest congressional contest, where their nominee lost by 1,600 votes — a half of a percentage point — according to unofficial results.

Republican businessman John James of Farmington Hills outspent former Macomb County prosecutor and judge Carl Marlinga of Sterling Heights by fivefold. James spent at least $4 million on his bid for the 10th District seat to Marlinga’s $814,000 through Oct. 19.

But national Democrats including the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee abandoned the race months ago, leaving Marlinga to fend for himself, even as an outside group, the GOP-aligned Congressional Leadership Fund, spent$1.4 million attacking the Democrat.

Still, Marlinga pulled 48.3% of the vote in Tuesday’s midterm elections to James' 48.8%, producing the tightest margin of any U.S. House race in the state. The Associated Press didn’t call the race until 3:30 p.m. Wednesday because it was such a squeaker.

Michigan Democrats agreed last week it was a missed opportunity to pick up a seat in a year when their party was defending the narrowest of House margins, their nominee had substantial name identification (Marlinga has been associated with Macomb County Democratic politics for four decades), and his opponent doesn't live in the district, which covers parts of Macomb and Oakland counties. They deemed it the latest example of national Democrats not understanding Macomb County swing voters and ignoring the data.

“It’s inexcusable,” said Mark Brewer, who lives in the district and formerly chaired the Michigan Democratic Party. “Now, they’ve given (James) a platform to run for higher office. We will be paying for this mistake by the DCCC for years to come.”

“Any little bit of support we received from the DCCC would have made the difference, without a doubt in my mind,” said former Michigan Gov. Jim Blanchard, a former congressman who hosted a fundraiser for Marlinga last month. "They talk about understanding the Midwest, but basically they don’t.”

Retired U.S. Rep. David Bonior, who represented much of the same territory as the 10th, called the DCCC's decision regrettable, lamenting the committee's "arrogance" that they never reached out to him or the chair of the Macomb County Democratic Party for an assessment of the situation on the ground.

"It’s an attitude that exists at the DNC and the DCCC, depending on who’s running it, that they just don’t know how to deal with Macomb County, so they ignore it," Bonior said. "We knew it was going to be a tighter race than anyone was saying."

U.S. Rep. Maloney faulted

Overall, the DCCC spent roughly $96 million this cycle, according to federal disclosures. That includes over $9 million spent on three other competitive races in Michigan, including two vulnerable Democratic incumbents, U.S. Reps. Elissa Slotkin of Lansing and Dan Kildee of Flint Township, who both won reelection.

Marlinga, who retired from the bench in February to run, suggested $500,000 or even $100,000 would have made a difference in his battle against 41-year-old James, who started his campaign with money left over from his two failed U.S. Senate races. Instead, the DCCC pumped money into contests “where $1 million wasn’t going to move the needle,” Marlinga said.

He specifically blamed DCCC Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, who lost reelection himself Tuesday after his own committee spent $600,000 trying to save him.

Maloney, Marlinga said, was the impediment to the party spending money to support Marlinga’s bid.

“He just had bad political instincts, and we paid the price. I just wish the party had taken these things more seriously,” Marlinga said. “What I’m talking about is taking the time to set aside rumors and find out what the facts are in the district. Take the time and spend a little money to do a poll yourself, so you know where things are.”

A spokesman for the DCCC declined to comment last week. Generally, the DCCC will spend in a competitive race when a candidate has demonstrated an ability to raise money on their own — something Marlinga struggled with. However, he had more success with donors after winning the five-way primary in August, bringing in around $1 million for the cycle, he said.

The National Republican Congressional Committee was happy to explain the DCCC’s absence in the last weeks of the campaign. Spokesman Mike Berg said its Democratic counterpart was “wise” not to invest in Marlinga “given his record of being indicted for bribery and making a living defending pedophiles.”

That was a reference to GOP attacks on Marlinga, who spent the bulk of his career as a prosecutor. But while in private practice he once defended a man charged with possessing child pornography, and another case where a grandfather charged with criminal sexual conduct was acquitted. Marlinga was indicted and later acquitted on public corruption charges in 2006.

Joe DiSano, a Democratic consultant and Macomb County native, said it's easy to second-guess the DCCC in hindsight. He noted that Democratic U.S. Rep. Andy Levin of Bloomfield Township also could have won the 10th if he'd not decided to run next door in the 11th District, where he lost the August primary to U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens. The DCCC likely would have spent money to back Levin as an incumbent.

"You had an incumbent lawmaker skip the race, and Carl’s record has pitfalls," said DiSano, highlighting his muddled record on abortion. "Prior decisions and records matter: When you decide to take on a child molester, as a candidate, expect to hear about it later."

Levin said he thought Marlinga could win the 10th and campaigned for him "to the end," having made the case in person to Maloney and the DCCC staff that they should support him. Levin was told no.

"I think that the DCCC went with conventional wisdom, and it's hard for people to understand how often Macomb County proves conventional wisdom to be wrong. There's a long history of that," Levin said. "I was very sorry that I wasn't able to (convince them). And I wasn't the only one encouraging them to get involved."

"People in Macomb know Carl Marlinga, he’s a trustworthy guy, and he was wildly outspent. And I know about being wildly outspent. If he'd had a little more assistance, he could have won."

Others also appealed to the DCCC. Blanchard said he wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland to make the case for Marlinga and spoke to them. He said just $25,000 might have helped Marlinga, who is 75.

"The big thing was when Andy Levin decided not to run, they all concluded it wasn't winnable. If a Levin couldn't win it, then who would ever be able to win it? Andy tried to tell them that Carl was better tailored for Macomb than he was," Blanchard said.

"We’re all telling Carl that he should run again. After all that work, I think time will show that he’s better suited for that seat than John James. He did us all a favor by running and, for his age, he’s got a lot of energy."

The House Majority PAC, a super PAC aligned with Pelosi, also didn't invest in Marlinga, but suggested that after Tuesday Michigan's 10th District will be a top target in 2024.

"Career politician John James, who is famously known for losing back-to-back statewide races, should not get too comfortable in D.C.," House Majority PAC spokesman CJ Warnke said. "In 2024, we expect Michiganders will see through his lies and soundly reject his extremist policies."

Competitive seat on paper?

After redistricting, the new 10th District covers southern Macomb County including Sterling Heights, Warren, Clinton Township, Macomb Township and St. Clair Shores, as well as the Oakland County communities of Rochester and Rochester Hills.

President Donald Trump would have won the territory in 2020 by 1 percentage point. But Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters of Bloomfield Township also would have narrowly won it over James that year by less than a point.

Pundits and prognosticators largely concluded the fate of the district was sealed when Levin decided not to run there, and James — a powerhouse fundraiser recruited by national Republicans — declared his bid. But they disregarded available data showing a competitive seat, argued Ed Bruley, chairman of the Macomb County Democrats.

“They never considered the data seriously. They got into group thinking and proverbial common wisdom based on nothing except their own opinions. That's when people make mistakes,” Bruley said of national Democrats.

Bruley pointed as an example to the 2020 results of a competitive race for clerk in Macomb between Anthony Forlini, a Republican, and Fred Miller, a Democrat, who lost by 2 percentage points countywide. But Miller would have won in the portion of Macomb covered by the new 10th District.

“In a year that the former president was running for office, and he got all the supporters out, the race in that district was still extremely close — within a couple of points,” Bruley said. “You could project what the result would be this time. Too many people are prejudiced about their feelings about Macomb County.”

Sterling Heights Councilman Mike Radtke, an ally of Marlinga's, blamed "tremendously" bad polling by the party and the lack of support from both the state and county party organizations, calling out Bruley for mismanagement.

"An investment from the state party in Macomb County on the west side of Sterling Heights would have pulled dividends," said Radtke, noting other down-ballot candidates that would have benefited. "It's just depressing that the party is what got in the way here. Carl ran a great race. He should be a congressman right now."

Marlinga lost the Macomb County portion of the district by 586 votes, according to unofficial results, and the Oakland County portion (where he'd never been on the ballot before) by 1,015 votes. He likely got a lift from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who won Oakland by 23 points and Macomb by 5.

“That's a stunning result to me,” said David Dulio, an Oakland University political scientist, about the 10th. “It makes me want to rethink the whole 'Macomb is a Republican county' idea to tell you the truth, right? Maybe in presidential years, but who knows? If Trump's not on the ballot, maybe it's not.”

The seat in the new 10th District was open after redistricting because Levin and Stevens both decided to run in Oakland County’s 11th District. Stevens had lived in the 10th District in Rochester Hills until late last year when she moved, while Levin lives in Bloomfield Township in the 11th.

Levin took heat for the decision because a sizable chunk of his current constituents lived in the new 10th District, though some strategists doubted how well his progressive brand would go over there. Though he didn't live in the district, Levin had a strong shot, especially with his family’s name in Michigan politics, analysts said.

“The most foolish man in Michigan right now is Andy Levin. If Andy Levin had run in that district like he should have, he would be headed back to Washington,” said pollster Richard Czuba of the Glengariff Group.

Levin said Friday he has "no regrets."

"It’s possible I could have won, for sure. But based on the information we had at the time, we made what seemed like the best decision: I ran where I’m from," Levin said.

"The earthquake of the Dobbs decision was something I certainly didn’t foresee, and I don’t think many people who are being honest could say they foresaw it," he added, referring to the court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and sending abortion policy back to the states.

"But look at what a wonderful election it was for Democrats in Michigan. I'm so proud of how we really led the whole country. I don't think another state could say they had a better outcome from a partisan perspective for Democrats. And that includes in Congress."

