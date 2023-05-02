Southeast Michigan election results for May, 2, 2023

The Detroit News

Voters in Michigan are going to the polls today to cast ballots in the May special election. Here are the latest results for SE Michigan communities in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Livingston, and Monroe Counties.

Results should begin arriving shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m. The speed of results can vary by the reporting entity. Come back for updates as the night progresses.

Go to results: Oakland | Macomb | Livingston | Monroe | Washtenaw

Election results and winner projections have been gathered and provided by Decision Desk HQ, a national election service. Learn more about Decision Desk HQ.