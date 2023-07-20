Shelby Township clerk, a Trump elector, barred from running elections

Lansing — Michigan's Secretary of State's office ordered Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot on Thursday to cease involvement in administering elections after he was one of 16 Republicans charged with eight felonies for signing a false certificate claiming Donald Trump had won the state in 2020.

Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the charges against Grot and the other Trump electors on Tuesday, alleging they had committed forgery by creating a false document that attempted to give Michigan's 16 electoral votes to Trump. However, it was Democrat Joe Biden who won Michigan by 154,000 votes or 3 percentage points.

The allegation that Grot violated Michigan law by attempting to award the electoral votes to someone other than the person elected by voters "undermines voter confidence in the integrity of elections," wrote Jonathan Brater, Michigan's elections director in a letter to Grot on Thursday.

"Therefore, in order to ensure public trust and confidence in the integrity and security of elections, I am instructing you to refrain from administering any elections held in Shelby Township while these charges are pending against you," Brater added in his message to Grot.

Grot has been a longtime and influential figure in Macomb County politics. Shelby Township has a population of about 80,000 people, and Grot has been the clerk there for longer than a decade.

In a phone interview, Grot said Shelby Township doesn't have any elections to administer until next year, and elections are only a small part of his job as clerk.

But Grot said he would follow the request from Brater.

"I'm innocent," he added. "I haven't done anything wrong."

Grot and the other Trump electors gathered in Michigan Republican Party headquarters in Lansing on Dec. 14, 2020, and signed the certificate falsely claiming that Trump had won the state.

Trump supporters hoped the document, which was submitted to the National Archives and the U.S. Senate, would give the Republican candidate a chance to continue to challenge the results in Michigan and nationally.

However, the certificate incorrectly stated that Trump had won Michigan and that the GOP electors had convened inside the Michigan Capitol, which they hadn't.

"Did I read it? Maybe, I didn't," Grot told The Detroit News last year.

The Trump electors' actions "plainly violated the law," Nessel said Tuesday.

"My department has prosecuted numerous cases of election law violations throughout my tenure, and it would be malfeasance of the greatest magnitude if my department failed to act here in the face of overwhelming evidence of an organized effort to circumvent the lawfully cast ballots of millions of Michigan voters in a presidential election," added Nessel, a Democrat.

Under Brater's letter, Grot is barred from performing voter registration, ordering election supplies and training election inspectors.

Michigan election law gives Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, under whom Brater works, supervisory control over Michigan's election officials, Brater noted.

The Associated Press first reported the letter to Grot on Thursday.

Grot and the other 15 Trump electors are scheduled to make their initial appearances in court on Aug. 10 in Ingham County.

cmauger@detroitnews.com