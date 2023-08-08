Eastpointe voters worried about city's reputation as mayor fights for her job

Eastpointe ― There was no line to vote Tuesday at Eastpointe precincts, despite a controversial race to narrow down mayoral candidates and residents calling for "repair of the city's reputation."

Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens was fighting to keep her job against three challengers as she prepares to stand trial for allegedly submitting a fraudulent application for a COVID-19 grant in 2020.

Owens, the city's first Black mayor, is facing a rematch with Michael Klinefelt, a Wayne County assistant prosecutor and former City Council member who lost four years ago by 19 votes in a five-candidate field. Other challengers include Mary Hall-Rayford, a retired educator who serves on the Eastpointe Community school board, and City Council member Stacy Cobb-Muñiz.

The Macomb County clerk's office was not reporting any results as of 10:30 p.m. The top two vote-getters will advance to the November general election.

Kilinefelt was campaigning outside of Belleview Elementary Tuesday evening after work. He said he was voter No. 103 at Precinct 3 around 6 p.m., higher than he expected.“I’d like to come in first but I have no idea how today will turn out,” Klinefelt said. “I think voters will and should choose me because I take the reputation of the city very seriously and I hope to restore decorum in city business. It’s important for the person sitting up there to be a respectable stewardess.”

Owens started Tuesday with a prayer at City Hall with her team and then dispersed campaigning at grocery stores and a park before heading to a precinct to earn votes. She waited for results at Milestone Grill on Nine Mile.

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido has accused Owens of receiving $10,000 under false pretenses. Her fraudulent grant application was submitted to the Macomb County Small Business Sustainability program under the CARES Act Small Business fund, the prosecutor's office has said.

Owens' challengers have not highlighted her legal troubles during the campaign, but have argued there is a lack of civility and they would unite a divided city — veiled attacks on her nearly four years in office.

Four residents, including Hall-Rayford, also filed a federal lawsuit last year against Owens and the city, claiming their First Amendment rights were violated at City Council meetings when the mayor prevented them during the public comment period from criticizing her and the city's operations. U.S. District Judge Terrence Berg issued in December a preliminary injunction blocking Eastpointe officials, including the mayor, from stopping residents from commenting on them or issues of concern.

Owens, 39, sidestepped questions about the criminal charge in a Detroit News interview.

"If the residents didn't believe in me, I wouldn't be on the ballot," Owens told The News. "I'm going to focus on the challenges of this community, and I am saying that the residents voted for me and they believe in me."

Among the top issues, voters said, were restoring the city's image, addressing inclusion and acceptance of all residents, beautification and hoping for a mayor with an understanding of intentional initiatives.

"Beautification projects are not pushed hard and I want the community we used to have," said Jesse Woodward, 28. "One that was accepting of even the littlest complaints at City Hall whereas our mayor now has been publicly silencing residents in open forum. We need a clean, family-friendly city and that's not exactly what we have now but we easily could."

Woodward said he voted for Mary Hall-Rayford because she preaches love and acceptance.

"I've seen her at City Hall multiple times, protesting with residents and I think she's someone who would let every voice be heard. Just seeing her interact with the community is what you want in a leader," Woodward said.

Several voters spoke out against Owens said they'd hope for better representation that aligned with their values. They rejected the fact that Owens, along with Cobb-Muñiz, voted against an annual Pride Month proclamation, initially written by Klinefelt, who is openly gay.

Husbands Timothy Kniaz and Nick Genedon voted Tuesday at the elementary school torn between Klinefelt and Hall-Rayford. The pair organized the protests at City Hall recently and have another coming up in two weeks.

"Eastpointe was the first city in Macomb County to pass a Pride proclamation that's now being used by other cities and to see us go backward is not how we want this city to be," said Kniaz, 36. "It's a tie for me because Mary is a community organizer and Mike is more pragmatic. Simply, I'm voting to repair the reputation of the city because this is where we are going to be for years to come."

Angelica Schneider moved to Eastpointe in 2021 from Warren with her wife. They have a Pride flag hanging in their window at home.

"Not all problems in Eastpointe are rooted here. There's sh-- in every city," said Schneider, 28. "I love our neighborhood and our neighbors love us. But what I see on Facebook refers to Eastpointe as gunpointe and that's not what's happening here. We purchased our home because of the housing market and this was a reasonable price and we want to stay here for all the things it can be."

The mayor's ongoing legal problems have added an unusual twist to an off-year municipal election in the Macomb County city of 34,000 residents whose motto is "A Family Town."

The first-ring suburb of Detroit has a median annual household income of about $52,000, with nearly 17% of its residents living in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. It became a Black-majority city for the first time in the 2020 census.

Klinefelt, 35, who served on Eastpointe's City Council from 2015-19, said he wants to repair the public's perception of the city after the string of controversies. His mother is state Sen. Veronica Klinefelt, D-Eastpointe, who defeated Owens in last year's 11th Senate District primary. She was campaigning for him on Tuesday.

"I've voted Republican as long as I've lived here but after seeing all the work Veronica has done at the state level, and knowing that her son grew up here, that he's a lawyer who is well equipped to do the job, and understands the logistics around federal grants, I voted for him," said Arnold Kirsh, 70, former General Motors technician.

Susan Thoin, 68, has lived in Eastpointe her entire life. She and her husband have a business and raised two sons in the city. While they've moved away, she has stayed to care for her elderly in-laws. While she didn't want to say who she voted for, she contends certain city ordinances are not being enforced.

"I can't stand seeing weeds and garbage cans on the street," Thoin said. "There's so much dilapidation and it seems like code enforcers are only out when you call them to report something."

