Jackson leads Southfield clerk's race with close contest for second; Clawson bond passes

Oakland County Commissioner Janet Jackson was leading the Southfield clerk's primary election race Tuesday night in early returns as a tight fight for second was shaping up.

Jackson led with 66% of the vote, trailed by Barbara Seldon at 14.9% and Gabi Grossbard at 13.8% with 30% of precincts reporting. Resident Jay Reid trailed at 5%. The top two two getters will advance to the November general election.

Four candidates are running in the primary for city clerk in Michigan's 12th most populous city to replace former Clerk Sherikia Hawkins, who resigned in October after pleading no contest to election-related charges filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office in 2019. The two top vote getters advance to the November election.

Jackson, 62, has been an Oakland County commissioner for 14 years and works in AT&T's administration. A 35-year resident of Southfield, Jackson says she wants to ensure fair, complete and accurate elections as well as work with county officials on early voting that will take effect in future months.

Grossbard, 50, a small business owner and a licensed Medicare specialist who assists seniors with health plans, says he is a public servant at heart. Grossbard vowed to "address the damaged reputation caused by the previous clerk" by working with current clerk workers to restore the public's confidence.

Seldon, 80, who is retired from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry, said her priorities are maintaining the integrity of city records. Seldon said she has "leadership and management skills, integrity, knowledge, passion and the willingness to learn and delegate."

Voter Lyndon DeFoe, 24, of Southfield said Tuesday more attention has rightfully been given to local races, especially the city clerk’s race. DeFoe voted for Jackson.

“I think it’s important that members of the community show up for down ballot races, just as people turn out for top ticket races,” DeFoe said. “The clerk is a very important role. And we need good, competent clerks now more than ever at the local level.”

Eric Lee, 34, said he also voted to Jackson after doing his own research. "I vote every time there is an election.... We need to do better" at getting more people to vote, he said.

John Stokes, 67, self-employed, said he voted for Grossbard and said he has concerns about early voting and the ballots sent automatically for every single election.

"I have a problem with that. What if I move? Not everyone reports a new address to the city," Stokes said.

In unofficial results, voters in Clawson Public Schools approved a bond for $25.5 million for facilities investments, with 57% approving the request with all precincts reporting.

In 2021, voters approved a bond for improvements, but due to inflation from the COVID-19 pandemic and other market conditions, cost increases resulted in a budget shortfall that required the 2021 bond to have a strategically reduced scope, Clawson Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger said.

The new bond will allow the district to complete delayed renovations from the previous bond and address new ongoing school infrastructure projects based on facility assessments and community input, Shellenbarger said — all with no tax increase.

In early returns, Berkley school district voters by 69%-31% were supporting a proposal for $88 million to spend on multi-purpose additions at all elementary schools, performing arts upgrades and additions, athletics upgrades and additions, new spaces for robotics, districtwide technology upgrades and classroom furniture. Part of the plan is for construction of a new field house that would be placed across from the district's only high school.

In Novi Community Schools, voters were supporting a non-homestead operating millage for 11 years by a 71%-29% advantage in early tallies, while they were backing a recreation millage for 10 years by 73%-27% in early returns. The operating millage renewal, if approved, would keep the existing 18 mill tax levy on businesses, rental properties and second homes.

jchambers@detroitnews.com