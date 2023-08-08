Fouts wasn't on the ballot, but Warren voters were talking about him Tuesday

Warren — Voters in Michigan's third largest city were deciding Tuesday the two finalists who will compete in the November general election to replace longtime Warren Mayor Jim Fouts.

Six candidates were vying to replace Fouts, who is prevented by the city's voter-approved term limits ordinance from running for reelection — a decision backed by a state Court of Appeals panel and the Michigan Supreme Court. They include City Council President Patrick Green, Warren Human Resources Department Director George Dimas, state Rep. Lori Stone, Macomb County Commissioner Michelle Nard, former City Council member Scott Cameron Stevens and resident Alfonso King.

The polls officially closed at 8 p.m. As of 8:30 p.m., the Macomb County clerk's office had not yet reported any results from the primary in Warren.

The two highest vote getters will advance to the November general election to replace Fouts, who has been mayor since 2007 and was a longtime City Council member. Fouts has endorsed Dimas.

Nancy Forsythe, 47, voted with her daughter Jae Forsythe, 23, in person Tuesday evening. Both voted for Green and said he was the best option out of all the mayoral candidates.

"My biggest issue is getting anybody who is associated with Fouts out of here," Nancy Forsythe said. "City Council was the same thing, we were basically voting against anybody that Fouts supported."

"There's too many lawsuits, there's too much drama," she added.

Katrina Ciluffo, 45, has lived in Warren for over three decades and voted for Dimas, but she doesn't want the status quo from Fouts' favored candidate.

"I do want to make sure that our city's headed in the right direction and I feel like what he is going for is the direction I want to go with," Ciluffo said of Dimas. "I just feel like there's a lot of ... tomfoolery, so I guess just making sure that people are sticking to what should be discussed and get over whatever feelings are out there and just move the city forward."

Johnathon Ott, 41, voted for Green and said the council president's views were aligned with his own vision for the city.

"I think the south end of Warren needs to be cleaned up and I think that Warren needs a downtown," Ott said. "The primary issue that stands out to me is that the fighting that's been going on, the infighting, needs to end. It's costing taxpayers 1000s of, 10s of 1000s of dollars, between all the legal representation, all the legal fees going on, on both sides. When city governments tied up doing stuff like that they can't make progress on anything else."

The legal wrangling between Fouts and the Green-led council continued all the way up to Tuesday's primary.

In a federal lawsuit, Fouts and his attorney are arguing that his civil rights were violated when he was barred from running for a fifth term as mayor. They are asking the federal judge to decertify Tuesday's election and schedule a special election with Fouts' name on the ballot, in addition to the six primary candidates.

Gail Zograph, 64, voted in-person Tuesday evening and was excited about the opportunity to replace Fouts. She didn't think he'd been a bad mayor generally but said his time was over.

"They had already had a court decision," Zograph said. "This is more like a federal... court. I wish we could vote on that and say no."

After announcing the lawsuit last week, Fouts said that his constitutional rights were violated.

"Everybody has a right to be able to exert their constitutional rights," he said at an Aug. 2 news conference. "Part of the reason I did this is because I've had numerous supporters... that have said, 'Mayor I am disappointed that I can't vote for you.'"

Fouts' lawyer filed an emergency motion last Friday for an expedited review in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, but there has been no action so far.

The City Council responded Monday with a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, calling it a "frivolous" attempt to disrupt the election.

Fouts' attorney Nabih Ayad said the lawsuit is not interfering with the election and Fouts' constitutional rights should be valued above the inconvenience of voting again in a special election.

