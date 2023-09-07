GOP Attorney Paul Hudson launches Congressional campaign in west Michigan

Washington — West Michigan attorney Paul Hudson launched a campaign for Congress in Michigan's 3rd Congressional District Thursday.

Hudson, a Republican from East Grand Rapids, leads Miller Canfield's appellate practice and ran for Michigan Supreme Court in 2022. He said he is now running for Congress because he's been disappointed in the leadership of both parties and it's time for a change.

"I know I'm not the only one who's had the experience of looking at our government and asking whether this is really the best that we can do," Hudson, 41, told The Detroit News. "I realized this thing doesn't run itself and every generation needs to step up and lead."

As a policymaker, Hudson said he would focus on "common sense, common ground" policymaking and prioritize conservative economic policy — lower taxation, less regulation and "responsible" spending — and national security.

He aims to unseat first-term Democratic Rep. Hillary Scholten, who is the first woman to represent the Grand Rapids area in Congress and the first Democrat to do so since the 1970s. Scholten defeated GOP opponent John Gibbs, who is now the Ottawa County Administrator, 55%-42% in the 2022 midterm general election. Gibbs unseated former Republican Rep. Peter Meijer in the primary.

Hudson will face two other Republicans in the primary: Financial adviser Michael Markey and veteran Jason Ickes.

Michigan's politically-mixed 3rd District is one of the most competitive in both the state and the country. The district encompasses portions of Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties, encompassing Grand Rapids and reaching out to the lakeshore following Interstate 96.

Hudson was nominated by the Republican party to run for State Supreme Court in 2022. He finished fourth after Republican-nominated Brian Zahra and Democrat-nominated Richard Bernstein and Kyra Harris Bolden, receiving 13.3% of the vote. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer later appointed Bolden to fill a vacancy on the high court.

In addition to economic growth, he said he would be committed to "strong national defense," including against geopolitical threats posed by China, and domestic security through law enforcement and immigration reform.

Asked whether he would support a federal ban on abortion, Hudson said the issue is "settled in Michigan" after last year's constitutional amendment and policymakers should expand access to adoption services. He said he would support continued federal aid to Ukraine, would pursue bipartisan solutions to "securing the border," and that it is "very clear" that President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

He said there has been a habit of "running people out of the (Republican) party" in recent years, and he plans to win in the swing district by pulling them back in and focusing on "broad, common sense themes."

Hudson grew up in Rochester Hills and Bloomfield Township. He went to college at Cornell University and law school at Georgetown in Washington, D.C. before clerking with a judge on the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. He and his wife, who is an aerospace engineer, lived in Metro Detroit before moving to West Michigan to raise their family. They have a daughter who is a freshman in high school and a son in seventh grade.

