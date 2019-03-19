Lynx (Photo: Facebook)

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources moved a Canada lynx, the first live lynx captured in the state, to the Howell Nature Center's wildlife rehab center, the center said Monday.

The lynx was trapped in Harbor Beach on Sunday and moved to the center's Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic, a post on the center's Facebook page said Monday. The trapping was not far from where a cat caught on video was confirmed to be a lynx, the center said.

The Canada lynx is classified as a threatened species in Michigan, with "only rare sightings occurring in the last 40 years," the center said.

"At this time, we are allowing him (or her) to settle after a stressful few days," the nature center said on Facebook.

A physical examination under anesthesia and behavioral assessment is expected to be performed to determine if it can be released back to the wild, the center said.

"According to the DNR, this would likely take place in the Upper Peninsula as Michigan’s Thumb area is poor habitat for an animal who prefers a large territory of dense conifer or boreal forests," the Howell center said.

Last month, the DNR confirmed that a large cat in the back yard of a Lexington family's home was a lynx. Video of the cat shot by a family member was examined by the DNR, who identified the animal as a lynx, according to WXYZ-TV (Channel 7).

