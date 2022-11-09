Hornberger leading Hertel, Klinefelt up over MacDonald in state Senate races

The Republican running in the competitive 12th state Senate District race and a Democrat in the 11th District race are leading their respective races for seats that could help decide which party runs the Senate, early results showed.

Republican Rep. Pamela Hornberger was leading in the 12th District state Senate race over Democratic Rep. Kevin Hertel. Hornberger, 54, of Chesterfield Township had 55% of the vote while Hertel, 37, of St. Clair Shores had 45% with 18% of the estimated votes counted.

The new 12th District includes Lake St. Clair shoreline communities in Macomb, Wayne and St. Clair counties.

In the 11th District state Senate race, Democratic Macomb County Commissioner Veronica Klinefelt, 58, of Eastpointe was leading Republican Sen. Michael MacDonald, 42, of Macomb Township.

In early results Tuesday, Klinefelt had 59% of the vote and MacDonald had 41% with 14% of ballots counted.

The new 11th District includes a small portion of Detroit, Eastpointe, Roseville and stretches north to Clinton and Macomb townships, traditionally Republican-leaning areas of Macomb County.

11th District race

The 11th Senate District leans slightly Democratic, with a partisan breakdown of about 53.9% Democratic and 46.1% Republican based on past voting patterns, according to an analysis prepared when the district map was adopted in December.

Klinefelt previously told The Detroit News that if she wins she will focus on improving K-12 education focus and modernizing schools.

Klinefelt has been a county commissioner for 10 years. She also served on East Detroit School Board, now Eastpointe Community Schools, for six years and Eastpointe City Council for eight years.

Roseville voter Marilyn Houston, 69, who is retired from the Social Security Administration, said she voted a straight Democratic ticket, including for Klinefelt, because she doesn't trust the GOP. "I feel like Republicans are trying to steal the country," she said. "They aren't trying to do anything to help the people, it is just about power. And they'll do and say anything."

MacDonald was elected to his current and first political position in 2018. If re-elected, MacDonald previously told The Detroit News he will seek the chairmanship of a Senate committee next term "to extend my influence even more to bring back more for my constituents." He's on the appropriations, economic and small business development and health policy and human services committees.

Johnnie Willey, 74, a retired machinist from Roseville, said he voted for the incumbent, MacDonald, in the 11th Senate District because he wants to keep the GOP majority in Lansing. "I believe this current leadership is out to line their pockets," he said.

12th District Race

The 12th Senate district leans slightly Republican, with a vote breakdown of about 50.9% Republican and 49.1% Democratic, according to an analysis prepared when the district map was adopted in December.

Both Hertel and Hornberger are term-limited state representatives standing on platforms of enhancing education in the state and job growth.

Hertel, who worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan before he took office, comes from a family of politicians including his brother, Democratic Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr. of East Lansing, and his father, the late Curtis Hertel, a former Speaker of the House.

Twins Bobby and Billy Dickenson, 54, of St. Clair Shores voted for Hertel.

"I voted Republican before ... I just don't think they're on the right path," Bobby said. "I think it's going to be a little while before they're on the right path."

Hornberger, who taught art in public schools for 23 years, first entered politics in 2010 when she was elected to the L'Anse Creuse Public Schools Board of Education. After six years, Hornberger decided to run for state representative, winning the seat in 2016.

Kelli Fields, 54, of St. Clair Shores, voted for Hornberger because she wasn't a Hertel fan.

"I think his policies are a little scary," she said. "I think he's done some stuff that's weird, so I think we need some change."

