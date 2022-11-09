Macomb: Hackel ahead early in bid for fourth term

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel is leading in his bid for a fourth term over Republican challenger Nicholyn Brandenburg, according to initial returns.

Hackel, a 60-year-old Democrat, is ahead 60.6%-39.4% over Brandenburg, a 76-year-old former county commissioner, with just under 3% of precincts reporting.

Hackel, the incumbent Democrat, is ahead 60.6%-39.4% with less than 3% of precincts reporting.

Hackel is the first and only executive in the county's history and has held his position for 12 years, winning with at least 65% of the vote in the past three elections.

In a countywide ballot proposal, early returns are favorable toward a proposal to maintain the 0.069 mill property tax for veteran services for four years, which would cost residents 6.9 cents per $1,000 of taxable value. The measure is receiving a yes vote of 80.8% with less than 3% of precincts reporting.

In the city of Memphis, voters decided a proposal to ban all adult use marijuana establishments, including growers, processors and retailers within the city. A companion measure would repeal the city's existing ordinance that allows certain adult use and medical marijuana facilities in the city.

The measure would generate $2.4 million in its first year if approved. The owner of a house valued at $100,000 would pay $3.45.

Chesterfield Township voters were deciding on a proposed ordinance to establish the number of marijuana businesses in the township.

Harrison Township voters appeared to be agreeing to pay, on average, an additional $30 annually for the Harrison Township library for improvements like increasing hours of operation, updating technology and hiring personal to support childhood literacy. With 8 of 10 precincts reporting, the measure had a 58% yes vote.

A few school districts were looking to voters for approval of borrowing money for certain projects.

In the Macomb Intermediate School District, a bond proposal of up to about $97.5 million was leading in early returns. If approved, it would allow the district to borrow the money for special education building projects. The district would use the money to construct special education buildings as well as remodel existing educational infrastructure to better meet the needs of students with disabilities, such as autism and cerebral palsy.

Anchor Bay School District is aiming to bond for no more than $169.3 million for remodeling and improvements. Armada Area Schools are looking for no more than $26.5 million.