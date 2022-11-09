Oakland County State Senate: Webber takes early lead over Kuppa

Former Republican Rep. Michael Webber of Rochester Hills is leading Rep. Padma Kuppa, D-Troy, with 57% of the vote with 29% of precincts reporting in the race for the 9th Senate District seat.

The vote is expected to be one of the closest in Oakland County for the state Senate. The district also covers Rochester, Utica and parts of Oakland Township, Shelby Township and Sterling Heights. It's a focus as the Democrats seek to retake control of the Michigan Senate for the first time in four decades.

Also closely watched is the 13th Senate District where Sen. Rosemary Bayer, a Democrat, led Jason Rhines, a Republican and treasurer of Northville Township, with 61% of the vote with 28% of precincts reporting. Bayer moved to West Bloomfield Township from Beverly Hills to avoid a primary with a Democratic colleague after redistricting. The 13th District also includes Commerce Township, Farmington, Farmington Hills, Keego Harbor, Northville, Novi, Orchard Lake Village, Plymouth, Sylvan Lake and Walled Lake.

Elsewhere in Oakland County, Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, is leading Corinne Khederian, a Republican from Bloomfield Hills and former trustee on the Bloomfield Township Board of Trustees, with 73% of the vote with 32% of precincts reporting for the 7th Senate District.

State Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Royal Oak, is ahead of Republican Brandon Ronald Simpson of Detroit with 77% of the vote in the 8th District with 46% of precincts reporting.

In the 23rd District, Sen. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake, is winning with 64% of the vote and 41% of precincts reporting. His challenger is Una Hepburn of Davisburg, a Democrat and tour manager.

Lastly, Sen. Ruth Johnson, R-Holly, is leading Democrat Theresa Fougnie of Clarkson in the 24th District with 71% of the vote and 16% of precincts reporting.

Webber, 44, returned to work as an insurance agent after leaving office last year representing the 45th House District during which he says he worked in a bipartisan matter to have 15 bills signed into law. Inflation, high gas prices, public safety and K-12 learning loss are some of the issues that motivated Webber to run for Senate.

Carol Lapp is a 67-year-old retiree from Troy. On a fixed income, the rising costs of groceries, gas and other necessities guided her to cast her votes.

"I think Democrats are trying to kill us," she said, noting her concerns over the shutdown of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline. "I am willing to take a chance on someone who purportedly stands for what I believe. In general, I want to get up and go to where I need to go, afford gas and stay in my home."

Kuppa, 57, is rounding out her second term in the House's 41st District that covers Troy and Clawson. Following redistricting, the former Chrysler engineer was the only sitting Democrat who lives in the new 9th Senate District, prompting her to run for the seat. She was the first Indian immigrant and adherent of the Hindu faith to serve in the Legislature. She is a proponent of funding for local communities and local control.

Elizabeth Hale, 23, a medical assistant from Troy, voted for Kuppa, as access to abortion and the ability for women to make decisions about her health were top of mind as she cast her ballot: "My values align more with what issues she stands for."

Meanwhile, Bayer, 63, has been focused on budgets while in office representing the former 12th Senate District since 2019. She's worked to increase funding for at-risk students and water infrastructure as well as advocated for legislation around gun safety to address suicide rates.

For Elissa McDolle, 49, of Novi, an instructional designer, Bayer and other Democrats represent a "return to normalcy."

"Everything is so divided," she said, noting access for women to abortion and funding for education were among her priorities. "Democratic values align more to my values."

Rhines, 47, has been a resident of the district for a decade. He says he’s ready to take the work he’s done lowering taxes and making due on commitments to residents as Northville Township’s treasurer to the state level. As the former owner of Expert Services, a reconstruction and restoration services company, he also promotes his experience in working amid crises.

Obioma Agomuoh, 71, of Novi, believes it's his civic duty to vote, but as a 30-year OB-GYN, voting no on Proposal 3 that would enshrine reproductive rights in the Michigan constitution was a priority. Rhines also was a familiar name, as Agomuoh knows him socially.

"He tends to be a little more honest on things, his perspective on things," he said. "He tends to be more on the point."

