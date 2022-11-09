Tlaib coasts to a third term in new Detroit area House district

Democratic U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib won a third term in Congress on Tuesday, beating back a challenge from Republican Steven Elliott of Southfield.

Tlaib had 70% to Elliott’s 30%, with 51%of precincts reporting, according to unofficial results.

After redistricting, Tlaib moved within Detroit to run in the overwhelmingly Democratic 12th District that covers Dearborn, Detroit's west side, Garden City, Inkster, Livonia, Redford Charter Township and Westland.

The Oakland County communities of Southfield, Lathrup Village and Beverly Hills are also were drawn into the district by the redistricting commission.

Tlaib defeated three Democratic challengers in the August primary election, including Detroit Clerk Janice Winfrey, winning with 64% of the vote. She serves on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and House Financial Services.

Elliott is a veteran of the Marine Corps who owns American Pride Tattoo Studios and a full-service aesthetics center, Rochester Laser Center.

Tlaib had spent $3.2 million on her bid for re-election through Oct. 19, and Elliott spent nearly $183,600.

