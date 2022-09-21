DNR supports bill to block criminal penalties linked to 72-hour deer reporting rule

Lansing — The Michigan House is poised to push through some sort of relief for hunters Wednesday who will be mandated for the first time this year to report a deer harvest within 72 hours or face potential criminal charges.

The House Government Operations Committee referred a bill to the floor Wednesday morning that would lower the penalty for noncompliance from a misdemeanor to a civil fine of about $150, a move that the bill sponsor said is a stopgap ahead of the Oct. 1 start of bow season in Michigan.

The bill has the support of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Department of Natural Resources, giving some indication of the governor's stance on the legislation should it make it through both chambers.

"Would many of us like to see the penalty removed altogether or better yet the mandate eliminated altogether? Yes," said Rep. Michele Hoitenga, the Manton Republican who sponsored the bill. "But, with hunting season already here, I am confident the governor will see the merits of this bill and sign it into law."

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday said it would like to see the legislation moved to the governor "as soon as possible."

"When mandatory deer harvest reporting was implemented, the only penalty available under statute was a criminal one," said Ed Golder, a spokesman for the department. "We think a civil infraction is more proper for failure to report a deer harvest. Regardless of penalty, our conservation officers will focus their efforts this year on education around this new regulation rather than enforcement."

The Michigan Natural Resources Commission, a seven-member board of gubernatorial appointees, approved rules in June that required hunters for the first time to report deer kills in an online harvest report within 72 hours.

The rules inherited default penalties under the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act that made violation of the mandate a misdemeanor that could earn hunters up to 90 days in jail and/or a fine of $50 to $500.

The requirement, largely publicized in August, caused an uproar among hunters who had previously only been required to attach a paper tag with information on the kill to the deer. Compliance was spot-checked by DNR conservation officers and some hunters were asked to voluntarily complete an annual survey to track harvest numbers and hunter demographics.

But the DNR reported decreasing responses to the survey, with only 33% of those sent surveys last year responding.

Many hunters still are unaware of the new requirement, Hoitenga said, and, even if they were, many hunt from deer camps with little access to the internet, making it difficult to comply with the 72-hour timeline.

"There’s a lot of frustration," Hoitenga said. "When the committee meets, they have public hearings. But a lot of times people aren’t able to attend those meetings."

Amy Trotter, executive director of the Michigan United Conservation Clubs, acknowledged the commission and department had exclusive authority to make the rule but said members were supportive of decreasing the penalty for noncompliance.

"There is wide consensus of support to move this bill forward as introduced to reduce the penalty for failure to comply with the mandatory elements of harvest reporting," Trotter said Wednesday.

Rep. Timothy Beson, a Bangor Township Republican and deer processor, spoke in support of the bill, echoing frustrations over bureaucratic burden of rules that appear to parallel the reporting requirements already mandated for processors handling the same deer.

Beson argued the regulations, in general, for processors already are burdensome and could drive Michigan's processors out of business.

"It’s going to be done in people’s garage and pole barn," he said.

Staff writer Carol Thompson contributed.