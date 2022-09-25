Michigan gets $36.9M from feds for opioid crisis

Washington — The Biden administration has awarded Michigan nearly $36.9 million to support efforts to tackle the opioid crisis and help individuals in addiction recovery.

The funding is intended to help states boost access to treatment for substance use disorder, eliminate barriers to public-health interventions such as naloxone and to broaden access to recovery support services such as 24-7 opioid treatment programs. States may also use the money to invest in overdose education or peer support specialists in emergency departments, the White House said Friday.

The money for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is part of nearly $1.5 billion in grants awarded to states, territories and tribes through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

The White House also said seven tribes in Michigan would be receiving grants for similar efforts to fight the overdose epidemic, with the largest award going to the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians that will receive $475,000.

The other six tribes are set to receive between $240,000 and $250,000 each, including the Bay Mills Indian Community.

Michigan recorded 2,920 overdose deaths last year, up from 2,738 in 2020, according to state data. Through March of this year, the state had reported 588 overdose deaths.

mburke@detroitnews.com