Michigan AG Dana Nessel maintains big cash edge over Matt DePerno

Lansing — Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel has 10 times more campaign cash available than her Republican opponent, Matt DePerno, with less than two months before Election Day, according to new fundraising disclosures.

The numbers — DePerno had $237,820 available on Sept. 16 while Nessel had $2.4 million on Sept. 10 — underscore the significant financial advantage Michigan's incumbent Democrats have created at the top of the ticket in the battleground state.

DePerno, a lawyer from Kalamazoo who rose to prominence questioning the results of the 2020 presidential election, had to file a report Monday on his fundraising from Aug. 12 through Sept. 16. For the period, his campaign raised $185,892, including a $50,000 loan from DePerno himself, and spent $73,778, leaving $237,820 still available.

The amount of cash DePerno had on hand was not enough to run a competitive campaign for statewide office against an incumbent, said Adrian Hemond, CEO of the Lansing-based political consulting firm Grassroots Midwest.

“This is a deeply unserious campaign," Hemond said. "If it were a serious campaign, they would be raising money from people not named Matt DePerno.”

But Tyson Shepard, DePerno's campaign manager, said his candidate is going to stay focused on issues that matter to voters.

“Nessel’s record speaks for itself. There’s a reason she’s afraid to publicly defend it," Shepard said.

Nessel, a lawyer from Plymouth, has refused to participate in a debate with DePerno.

The Democrat had to file her most recent disclosure last week, covering Aug. 6 through Sept. 10. Her campaign raised $435,197 and spent $538,071, having $2.4 million still available at the close of the period.

Her top donors for the period included the Michigan League of Conservation Voters, which gave $35,000; the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters, which donated $11,150; the American Federation of Teachers Michigan, which gave $10,000; and Leonard Lauder, chairman of the Estée Lauder Companies, contributed $7,150.

DePerno's top donors for the most recent period included Ron Cameron, chairman of Mountaire Corp., who gave $7,150, and farmer Scott Assman of South Dakota, who gave $5,000. For the entirety of his campaign, DePerno has loaned his bid for attorney general about $130,000.

The election is Nov. 8, six weeks from Tuesday.

Last week, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's reelection campaign reported having $3.3 million available to spend as of Sept. 10.

Benson, a Democrat, raised $482,966 from Aug. 6 through Sept. 10. Her top donors for the period included the American Federation of Teachers Michigan, which gave $10,000; Page Rockwell of San Francisco, who contributed $7,150; and philanthropist Andrea Soros of New York, who donated $7,150.

The report of her Republican opponent, Kristina Karamo, an educator from Oak Park, was not posted on the Secretary of State's website as of 5:30 p.m. The deadline was 5 p.m.

Republican candidates had to file their reports after the Democratic candidates did because the deadlines were based on the dates of the parties' nominating conventions. The Michigan GOP convention was Aug. 27, the weekend after the Michigan Democratic Party's Aug. 20-21 convention.

