Tudor Dixon criticizes using taxpayer funds to lure battery plant project to Big Rapids

Lansing — Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon spoke out Tuesday night against using taxpayer funds to lure a Chinese battery parts company that hopes to create 2,350 jobs in northern Michigan.

Dixon, a political commentator and businesswoman from Norton Shores, announced her stance in a video posted on social media as the leaders of the GOP-controlled Michigan Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continued to negotiate a spending bill that's expected to expend hundreds of millions of dollars in economic development efforts.

It's possible some of the money could go to the Big Rapids project by Gotion Inc., which plans to invest about $2.4 billion in private funds to construct a manufacturing facility that sprawls across two townships and 19 parcels of land.

Whitmer's administration has not revealed how much money from the state's Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve (SOAR) Fund might support the effort.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. declined a request from The Detroit News on Wednesday to publicly release how much taxpayer money is being offered to Gotion from the SOAR fund for the project.

But Dixon said lawmakers and Whitmer were working together to "put hundreds of millions of dollars worth of taxpayer money into a Chinese corporation that will be building a battery plant in the state of Michigan."

"Your taxpayer dollars should be used to make sure your kids are getting a world class education, you have a reliable infrastructure, that you have safe cities, but now we're seeing taxpayer dollars go into an adversary, a Chinese corporation."

On Monday, three local government boards gave unanimous approval to a 30-year property tax exemption for the $2.4 billion battery parts facility.

"All these great things, who could be against it?" said Jerry Everett, a trustee for Big Rapids Township, on Monday night. Everett did express some discomfort with how quickly local government boards were asked to approve the tax exemption zone.

According to The Right Place, a Grand Rapids-based economic development group, Gotion chose Michigan over six other states: Ohio, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, South Carolina and Texas.

The plant is expected to produce cathode and anode precursor components for a final assembly plant elsewhere in North America that has not yet been announced.

An application for a 30-year property tax break estimated Gotion will create 586 jobs in the first year of operation, or through 2024; 556 in the third year of operation; and 723 in the fifth year of operation, or through 2028. Gotion expects total employment at the plant to reach 2,350 full-time jobs by 2031.

While the publicly-traded company was founded in China in 2006, Gotion's U.S. subsidiary was incorporated in California since 2014 and its board is one-third German, one-third American and one-third Chinese, said Chuck Thelen, vice president for Gotion Global.

It also has locations in Ohio, Singapore, Japan and Germany. Volkswagen AG holds about 26% of Gotion's shares and is considered its largest shareholder.

On Wednesday morning — Wednesday could be the last day of voting in the Legislature before the Nov. 8 election — Michigan lawmakers said they were still negotiating the final details of a supplemental spending that could range from $750 million to $1 billion.

A portion of the money is slated to go to the state's Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve (SOAR) Fund, which was set up in December to lure large economic development projects.

"I think we're extremely close," Senate Appropriations Chairman Jim Stamas, R-Midland, said of reaching a deal on Wednesday morning.

Asked about Dixon's comment, Stamas said the Gotion project had not come before the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The Senate and House appropriations committees eventually have the power to authorize SOAR money for specific projects. The system is transparent and provides accountability, Stamas said.

"That's exactly why I have supported the SOAR process," Stamas said.

The Right Place, which helped orchestrate negotiations with Gotion, declined comment Wednesday. Whitmer's reelection campaign didn't respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

Lawmakers put $1 billion into the SOAR fund in December 2021. But after allocations for General Motors Co.'s electric vehicle investments and upgrades to Ford Motor Co. plants, there's about $230 million remaining in the program with more job-creation projects on the horizon.

Wednesday's session comes 89 days after the House and Senate approved a record $76 billion state budget for the fiscal year that begins Saturday. That spending plan included $1 billion for special projects.

A Detroit News investigation earlier this month found that the spending spree was orchestrated largely behind closed doors with taxpayer money being directed to benefit private real estate developers and other businesses, campaign donors and political interest groups, such as unions.

