Michigan Republicans look for boost from Trump at Saturday night rally

Warren — Top Michigan GOP nominees contended a Saturday night rally with former President Donald Trump in Macomb County would help motivate their party's base and eventually benefit them on election night.

At about 3:30 p.m., hundreds of people were entering the Macomb County Community College Sports and Expo Center in Warren to hear speeches from Trump, Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon and others. The event was taking place 38 days before a pivotal election, in which the GOP is hoping to unseat three Democrats who hold the battleground state's top offices.

Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo said she was planning to use the event with Trump to energize supporters to go out and knock doors and talk to voters in her bid to unseat Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

"It galvanizes the troops," said Karamo, an educator from Oak Park. "It gets people involved. It helps spread the message."

Dixon, a political commentator and businesswoman from Norton Shores, is taking on Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And Republican Matt DePerno, a Kalamazoo lawyer, is opposing Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Karamo, Dixon and DePerno have all been endorsed by Trump and all are slated to speak at Saturday's rally.

The Democratic candidates have maintained leads in public polling. Whitmer was up by 13 percentage points, according to an Aug. 29 through Sept. 1 survey by The Detroit News and WDIV-TV. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Dixon's running mate, former state Rep. Shane Hernandez, participated in a tailgate in a parking lot outside the rally Saturday afternoon.

Hernandez, R-Port Huron, said Trump's appearance would bring excitement to the Michigan campaigns and get the grassroots of the party involved.

"The message is what people are talking about at their kitchen table: education, public safety, the economy," Hernandez said.

Ads promoting Dixon would ramp up soon, Hernandez predicted. So far, Democrats have spent millions of dollars on TV commercials promoting Whitmer and criticizing Dixon's opposition to abortion in almost all cases, but Dixon's side has been relatively quiet.

Trump won Michigan by less than 1 percentage point over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 but lost the state to Democrat Joe Biden by 3 points in 2020.

Trump has repeatedly made unproven claims that fraud cost him the 2020 race in Michigan. However, bipartisan boards of canvassers, a series of court rulings and investigation by the GOP-controlled state Senate Oversight Committee have upheld the result.

In a statement Saturday, the Michigan Democratic Party accused Dixon, whom Trump has endorsed, of having "a long history of pushing baseless lies about the integrity of the 2020 election."

"For years, Dixon has stoked public distrust in the democratic process and spread lies about Michigan’s elections with absolutely no proof to back up her claims," the party's statement said.

Jack Lodato of Eastpointe said he came to Saturday's rally to support Trump, whom he described as "my president."

He was wearing a shirt that suggested Trump would run again, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as his running mate, in 2024.

"I believe he's going to run. And I think he's going to win," Lodato said.

Also, waiting to enter the venue Saturday was Sharon Anderson, a retiree who traveled from Tennessee. Anderson said it was her 29th Trump rally and she camped outside three nights in anticipation of the event.

Anderson said she came to support "the best president in the history of this country."

There were other Trump allies from out of state, including My Pillow founder Mike Lindell and Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, in Macomb County on Saturday.

"I am traveling to as many of these rallies and to as many states as I can to support Republicans because I cannot believe what has happened to our country in less than two years," Taylor Greene told reporters.

Trump was scheduled to speak at about 7 p.m. Saturday night.

DePerno predicted the Trump's rally would have a "significant impact" on the Michigan races.

Trump coming to the state would provide "at least a 4-point swing in terms of public perception or polling," DePerno said.

"It will energize the base to get out there over the next 39 days or so and work very hard, knocking on doors, making phone calls, passing out literature and connecting with the voters," DePerno said.

Trump last visited Michigan on April 2 for a rally in Washington Township.

