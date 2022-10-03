Detroit Chamber endorses Whitmer, Benson but skips AG race

The Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced it is endorsing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for reelection and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, but it skipped a general election endorsement in the state attorney general's race.

The chamber did not come to a two-thirds consensus required for endorsement in the AG's race between Democratic AG Dana Nessel and Republican Matthew DePerno; however, leadership noted that the chamber's political action committee earlier this year endorsed the GOP former speaker of the Michigan House, Tom Leonard, in the Republican primary.

“The Detroit Regional Chamber PAC makes endorsement decisions on a race-by-race basis," Brad Williams, vice president of government relations for the chamber, said in a statement after a question about skipping the AG's race.

"The Chamber PAC Board of Directors regularly meets to identify and support candidates that align with the Chamber’s public policy priorities. Endorsement decisions require a two-thirds consensus of the Chamber PAC Board."

The Detroit chamber also endorsed Whitmer and Leonard in 2018, but it came to no consensus in the secretary of state's race that year, when Benson ran against Republican Mary Treder Lang.

The chamber said it had hosted receptions for the campaigns of Whitmer and her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, in September with its board and members, where both candidates spoke about their respective visions for Michigan’s future. In support of their endorsement, the chamber cited Whitmer's handling of the pandemic and her role in creating a fund for state incentives to attract economic development projects to the state.

“When we chose her in 2018, the challenges she would face could not have been anticipated,” Williams said in a statement. “Beyond her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor’s leadership in the development of Michigan Reconnect, the creation of the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund to ensure Michigan’s competitiveness, and the optimization of available funds to improve Michigan’s infrastructure, support the decision to endorse her for a second term.”

In support of its Benson endorsement, the chamber said her "effective" administration of the 2020 election, "as well as her efforts to expand the voter universe and enhance the customer service experience, are consistent with the values of employers, thus earning the Chamber PAC’s endorsement."

In two tossup races for Congress, the Detroit Regional Chamber Political Action Committee backed two Democratic incumbents: U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Lansing, who is running for a third term against GOP state Sen. Tom Barrett of Charlotte; and U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, who is facing a challenge from Republican Paul Junge.

The chamber is also newly backing Republican businessman John James of Farmington Hills in his race for U.S. House in the 10th District focused on Macomb County over Democrat Carl Marlinga of Sterling Heights. The chamber previously had endorsed James' Democratic opponents, Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, when James unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate in 2018 and 2020.

“As a business owner and veteran, John James has a unique perspective on the needs of employers and employees, especially in the automotive industry, that he will carry to Congress as an effective voice for the region,” Williams said.

The Chamber PAC said it also "looks forward to welcoming" state Rep. Shri Thanedar of Detroit to Congress after he won the Aug. 2 primary in the new 13th District representing the bulk of Detroit. The chamber on Monday also endorsed U.S. Reps. John Moolenaar, R-Midland; Bill Huizenga, R-Holland; and Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor.

“The Michigan delegation is fortunate to be led by effective bipartisan leaders on both sides of the aisle who will carry on the traditions of John Dingell and Fred Upton,” Williams said, referring to Upton's upcoming retirement.

The chamber also did not come to a two-thirds consensus and, thus,did not endorse in the competitive 3rd District contest to represent the Grand Rapids area in the U.S. House after backing U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids Township, in the GOP primary in July. Meijer lost the primary to the Trump-backed John Gibbs of Byron Center who now faces Democrat Hillary Scholten of Grand Rapids.

In total, the Chamber PAC said Monday that it endorsed 92 candidates for office, with an equal balance of Republican and Democratic candidates both in Congress and the Michigan Legislature.