Dingell urges VA secretary to address 'troubling reports' about Detroit VA

Washington — Two U.S. House members have joined Michigan's senators in formally asking the inspector general of the Department of Veterans Affairs to look into alleged misconduct by management at Detroit's John D. Dingell VA Medical Center.

Democratic U.S. Reps. Debbie Dingell of Ann Arbor and Rashida Tlaib of Detroit, whose district includes the VA facility, said they sent a letter Tuesday to the VA Office of Inspector General, mirroring a letter sent last week by the senators, showing the external investigation is a bicameral request.

That letter by Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters to VA Inspector General Michael J. Missal sought a review of the alleged misconduct and the Department of Veterans Affairs' response to it, including attempts to prevent discovery of the misconduct and “improper” oversight at the Midtown Detroit hospital. The alleged misconduct was not detailed by the lawmakers.

Dingell also separately wrote Tuesday to VA Secretary Denis McDonough, notifying him of the IG request and thanking him for the attention that he's already given to "troubling" reports that she said had been raised with her by both veterans and hospital employees.

"It is our hope a thorough investigation will help determine the full scope of the alleged misconduct across the medical center," Dingell wrote. "In the meantime, I urge you and your team to publicly address these issues.

"With the recent removal of the top three administrative officials at the Detroit VA, it is extremely important patients and employees understand you are aware of these problems, these issues are being addressed, and a full investigation is underway," Dingell continued.

"It is critical they are reassured that with a new team in place — alongside your attention at the highest level — work is being done to ensure veterans are receiving the highest quality of care possible at the Detroit VA."

Dingell was referring to the reassignment of three top executives at the 106-bed hospital who have been temporarily removed and detailed elsewhere within the Veterans Health Administration as they are investigated by watchdog offices within the agency.

They include Dr. Pamela J. Reeves, who led the Detroit VA for 14 years until her replacement July 1; Dr. Scott Gruber, who as chief of staff was responsible for overseeing the medical staff; and nurse executive Belinda Brown-Tezera, who was associate director for patient care services. No findings of wrongdoing have been disclosed as of Tuesday.

“Patient safety is our top priority," said Terrence Hayes, a spokesman for McDonough. "We take all allegations very seriously, and we have an ongoing investigation into the matter. We appreciate the advocacy of our congressional leadership and, as always, welcome oversight from the Office of the Inspector General.”

Ted Froats, a spokesman for the regional Veterans Integrated Service Network 10 that oversees VA medical centers in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana, has said the network cannot comment on ongoing investigations but that “we take all allegations seriously.”

Dingell said in her letter to McDonough that, under the new leadership at the Detroit VA, issues such as long wait times, poor patient experience, difficulty in accessing prescriptions and challenges with the "community care" (nursing home) referral process are improving and being addressed. She said staff shortages are also being addressed.

She said several local veteran service organizations reported in recent weeks that veterans feel "more welcome" while accessing care at the Detroit VA. "There is a sense of change in the right direction, and with new senior management, we are hopeful we can continue expanding on this progress," Dingell wrote.

"I remain committed to working to ensure each and every patient who walks through the Detroit VA’s doors receives quality, comprehensive, and timely care, and your work to uphold this promise is appreciated."

The Detroit VA center has 106 inpatient medical and surgical care beds, 109 nursing home/palliative care beds and 50 beds off-site for its residential rehabilitation treatment program.

The director of the Battle Creek VA Medical Center, Michelle Martin, took over as acting director of the Detroit VA as of July 3. Martin had been the director of the Battle Creek hospital since March 2020 and previously was Battle Creek’s associate director of patient care services.

