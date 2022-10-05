Jackson County candidate drops House bid after threat investigations surface

A Democratic candidate for a key state House seat said he is abandoning his campaign after reports surfaced Tuesday that he'd been investigated for threats he made toward schools he attended.

Maurice Imhoff acknowledged in a statement Wednesday that he'd "made poor decisions and got into a fair amount of trouble" after a challenging upbringing.

The 20-year-old Jackson man said he later focused on reforming himself and became the first person in his family to graduate from high school.

"I've been suspended, arrested and convicted of things of which I am not proud," Imhoff wrote in a statement posted to his Facebook page. "... Who I was is not who I am today, but I find myself confronting it on this campaign."

But Imhoff said he still finds himself confronting his poor decisions on the campaign trail.

"Over the last week, I've done a lot of soul searching, speaking with family, friends and supporters of my campaign," Imhoff wrote. "I have decided to end my campaign and give my resources to organizations like Rise Above and other groups that can help support policies that expand transformative programs for people that look like me."

Imhoff's name cannot be taken off the ballot at this stage since clerks have already started mailing absentee ballots.

He is running in a slightly Democratic-leaning seat in the 46th House District that is considered one of a few swing seats Democrats need to win back the majority in the Michigan House for the first time since 2008. His opponent is Republican Kathy Schmaltz.

"This decision did not come lightly, and I cannot express the amount of appreciation I have for those who have helped me to change, grow and heal," he wrote.

The Detroit News reported Tuesday that Imhoff was the subject of at least three investigations into threats against a Jackson-area middle school and high school he attended. Police appeared to have found evidence substantiating the threat in two of the investigations, but it is unclear what the ultimate disposition of those cases was.

One of the reports indicated Imhoff, as recently as 2018, was on probation for assault of a police officer.

Imhoff does not have a criminal record that appears in the Michigan State Police database. His alleged crimes likely were adjudicated in juvenile court, where policies shield the records of minors more closely than those adjudicated in adult courts.

The Michigan Democratic Campaign Committee said Tuesday that it would part ways with Imhoff in light of the "disturbing allegations."

He also lost the support of Gov Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel, who were among dozens of Michigan Democratic officials to endorse Imhoff.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com