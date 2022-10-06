State: Insurers should work with medical providers to undo auto insurance fee cuts

Lansing — State officials told auto crash survivors Wednesday that they are no longer bound by a service fee cut and hour limit implemented in the 2019 no-fault auto insurance reform, thanks to an August court ruling that the law could not be applied retroactively to individuals injured prior to June 11, 2019.

The Court of Appeals decision is being appealed to the Michigan Supreme Court, but the high court said last week it would not freeze the August decision while it considered the appeal. The Supreme Court set oral arguments in the case for March, giving injured drivers a reprieve of at least six months from cuts in payments to their medical providers.

The Department of Insurance and Financial Services issued a bulletin Wednesday informing medical providers that a 45% cut in payments is no longer in effect and that they should work with a patient's insurance company to recoup any reimbursements due to the provider for the year it operated under the fee cut.

"If a dispute related to a reprocessed claim cannot be resolved directly with the insurer, the provider may contact the department for assistance," the department said.

"... Insurers are advised that the department will carefully scrutinize complaints in which an insurer has repeatedly rejected a provider's bills without offering assistance."

Providers who had a decision issued in an appeal prior to the Aug. 25 Court of Appeals decision should work to resolve reimbursement disputes with their insurer first, then contact the department, the notice said.

But the department warned that provider services still are subject to the "reasonable" standard, which requires charges and services to be reasonably necessary.

"Michigan courts have expressly approved an insurer's determination of reasonableness when the insurer reimbursed 100% of a health care provider's charge where that charge did not exceed the highest charge for the same service charged by 80% of other providers rendering the same service," the department said.

More:Court nixes certain Michigan's auto insurance cuts, but group promises appeal

Providers celebrated the new guidance from the department and hoped it would make "an effort to hold insurers accountable to follow the law."

"We hope DIFS follows through on this bulletin and actually enforces it, going after bad actors who try to continue to delay and deny care to survivors of catastrophic auto accidents," said Tom Judd, executive director for the Michigan Brain Injury Provider Council.

Insurers said they appreciated the clarity after the "disappointing Court of Appeals decision."

“We’re hopeful the Michigan Supreme Court will overturn that decision, helping Michigan drivers save money as the bipartisan reforms intended,” said Erin McDonough, executive director of the Insurance Alliance of Michigan.

The August appellate decision stopped the 2019 law's mandated fee cuts on services provided to auto crash survivors and eliminated a cap on reimbursed hours family members could provide to an injured loved one.

Medical providers celebrated the ruling, arguing it would help them to retain patients in need and give them the services they need most. But insurance companies have warned the appellate court's decision would stifle any progress the state has made in lowering Michigan's highest-in-the-nation car insurance costs

Michigan lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer touted the 2019 reform package as a historic, bipartisan accomplishment that had eluded state officials for roughly 40 years.

But the implementation of the change was met with almost immediate pushback from patients and their medical providers related to two key provisions: A 56-hour per week limit on the time family members can be reimbursed for caring for a patient and a cut to the fees medical providers can charge insurance companies for caring for an injured motorist.

Medical providers and their clients have argued the fee cuts and family care limits are too steep to maintain service at past levels or, in some cases, to maintain service at all.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com