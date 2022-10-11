Key GOP group launches TV ads in Michigan's governor race

Lansing — The Republican Governors Association is launching its first TV ad of the general election race for Michigan's top office, a development that could provide a boost to GOP candidate Tudor Dixon in the battleground state.

Dixon, a political commentator and businesswoman from Norton Shores, is challenging Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this fall. Whitmer's campaign and its allies have dominated the TV airwaves by running millions of dollars in commercials. The Democratic Governors Association began airing ads critical of Dixon before the Aug. 2 primary.

Announced Tuesday, the new ad from Get Michigan Working Again, an affiliate of the RGA, targeted Whitmer's record on improving roads and creating jobs.

Entitled "Time For A Change,” the ad is part of "a seven-figure broadcast and cable campaign that will air across Michigan," according to the RGA. It appears to be the biggest ad buy in Dixon's favor that's been launched so far this fall.

The ad is a portion of the $3.6 million TV ad reservation in Michigan that the national GOP group announced earlier this year. The larger buy was scheduled to run from Wednesday until the Nov. 8 election, according to the RGA.

"From crumbling roads, to 82,000 lost jobs, to draconian COVID mandates, Whitmer has a track record that has failed Michigan families," said Chris Gustafson, spokesman for the Republican Governors Association. "Tudor Dixon is the change Michigan needs, and voters are eager to fire Whitmer next month and move the state forward."

The Republican ad says Whitmer promised to fix Michigan's roads but "she didn't." The ad also says Michigan has lost "thousands of jobs."

The GOP commercial referenced an article from Bridge Michigan, citing data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on total non-farm employment in the state. The numbers showed a drop in total employment of about 82,000 employees from December 2018 to August 2022.

However, Michigan's August unemployment rate, 4.1%, was about the same as it was in December 2018, 4.2%, despite significant job losses at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Whitmer took office in January 2019.

Whitmer's campaign spokeswoman Maeve Coyle said the governor has worked with Michigan's Republican-controlled Legislature to make record investments in the state's infrastructure and secure the future of the auto industry.

"Tudor Dixon's special interest backers are pouring millions into the state in a last-ditch effort to distract voters from her DeVos-backed plans to dismantle public education, ban abortion and kill efforts to bring supply chains home and create good-paying jobs in Michigan," Coyle said.

Whitmer's reelection campaign and the Democratic Governors Association had already aired about $14 million in ads as of Sept. 20, according to one ad-tracking analysis. Dixon's allies had funded about $1 million in ads in the general election race at that time.

Dixon's campaign has not had the money to fund its own commercials to respond to the Democratic attacks or introduce her to voters. As of Aug. 22, Whitmer reported having $14 million available in her campaign fundraising account, 26 times the total disclosed by Dixon, $523,930.

The announcement of the RGA ad came the same week as the first debate between Dixon and Whitmer. That debate will take place Thursday in Grand Rapids.

"This certainly could be the week that things change in our direction in a positive way," Dixon said in an interview on Friday. "We’ll see how the debate goes. But we are definitely looking forward to it.”

More:Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she'll serve full 4-year term if reelected

A Sept. 26-29 poll from The Detroit News and WDIV-TV showed Dixon trailing Whitmer by 17 percentage points, 32.2% to 49.5%. The survey of 600 likely voters had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points. However, 12.3% of participants in the poll were undecided, meaning if they break toward Dixon in the remaining weeks, the election could be significantly closer.

cmauger@detroitnews.com