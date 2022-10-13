How to watch Whitmer, Dixon face off in first governor debate tonight

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will face off Thursday evening in the first of two debates ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

The hour-long debate hosted by WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids begins at 7 p.m. Thursday and will be moderated by political reporter Rick Albin. The debate will be streamed live on detroitnews.com.

In Metro Detroit, radio stations WJR 760 AM, WWJ 950 AM and WFDF 910 AM are carrying the debate live at 7 p.m. In the Flint-Saginaw television market, WJRT-TV (Channel 12) will carry the debate live.

Elsewhere in Michigan, WWTV (9&10 News) will carry the debate live in its northern Lower Peninsula and eastern Upper Peninsula media market and WJMN (Channel 3) will broadcast it in the central and western U.P.

Third party gubernatorial candidates have said they would stand outside the Grand Rapids TV station to protest the debate after they were left out of the one-on-one matchup in the race for Michigan's top job.

The debate between Whitmer and Dixon comes as more than 264,000 voters have already returned their absentee ballots and another 1.4 million voters have their absentee ballots in hand, according to data from the Secretary of State's office.

Dixon, a Norton Shores businesswoman and conservative commentator, had pushed for earlier debates in order to reach absentee voters likely to submit their ballot in the first couple weeks of October but the candidates eventually settled on two.

Clerks began mailing out requested absentee ballots on Sept. 29 and are able to continue receiving online and mail requests for absentee voter ballots until 5 p.m. Nov. 4. Completed ballots must be submitted to a voter's local clerk by 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

Up until this week, ads promoting Whitmer and opposing Dixon have dominated airwaves across Michigan. But on Wednesday the Republican Governors Association began running pro-Dixon ads as part of a $3.5 million ad buy in Michigan.

Whitmer and Dixon are scheduled to participate in their second and last debate at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Oakland University. That debate will be hosted by WXYZ (Channel 7) in the Detroit area, WSYM in the Lansing area and WXMI in the Grand Rapids area.

