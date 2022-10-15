Obama headed to Michigan to campaign for Whitmer, other Democrats

Former President Barack Obama will travel to Metro Detroit Oct. 29 to join Michigan Democrats, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, for a get out the vote rally ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

Obama's visit, Whitmer's campaign said, "will focus on the stakes of the race as access to abortion, voting rights and public education are at risk in Michigan."

The former president will rally in Michigan as "part of his first campaign swing ahead of November's midterm election."

The time and exact location of the rally was not immediately available.

Obama's office said in a statement Saturday said his initial planned campaign visits, besides Detroit, include Atlanta and Milwaukee.

"Given the high stakes of this year's midterm elections, President Obama wants to do his part to help Democrats win next month," his office said.

Obama rallied voters in Detroit with then presidential candidate Joe Biden almost two years ago, ahead of the 2020 presidential election. He also visited Detroit in October 2018 ahead of Whitmer's victory over Republican former Attorney General Bill Schuette in her first bid for Michigan governor.

The visit comes as Whitmer seeks to hold onto her office for a second term against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, and Democratic candidates seek to flip the majorities in the state House and Senate.

Whitmer and Dixon faced off in their first debate in Grand Rapids Thursday, a day after the Republican Governors Association began running ads for Dixon. Prior to their involvement, Democrats had dominated airwaves in the gubernatorial race.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who campaigned in Michigan for Dixon Friday, said the RGA planned to offer more financial support to Dixon in the coming weeks. Ducey is co-chairman of the association.

Republican former President Donald Trump campaigned for Dixon and other Republican candidates on Oct. 1 in Warren.

Staff writer Craig Mauger contributed.