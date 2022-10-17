Whitmer vetoes bill canceling criminal penalties for deer reporting

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed a House bill that includes canceling criminal penalties associated with mandatory deer reporting requirements.

Whitmer and her administration originally supported House Bill 6354, but Michigan's House of Representatives added language to the bill that would remove consequences for not reporting deer harvests within 72 hours of bagging a deer, leading to a veto from Whitmer on Friday.

"HB 6354 would have decriminalized failure to report a deer harvest by reducing penalties from a misdemeanor and possible jail time to a civil infraction. My administration supported this bill and called for its passage," Whitmer said in her veto letter to the House Friday.

The House floor addition to the bill would block the Natural Resources Commission from issuing "an order or interim order requiring a hunter to report the harvest of deer or retain a harvest confirmation for that deer."

Whitmer said, "The bill does not mirror its original intent. The bill was amended to limit the ability of the Department of Natural Resources and the Natural Resources Commission ability to collect timely, high-quality information on deer harvests, hindering the state's ability to scientifically manage our deer population and reducing opportunities for the public and Michigan's hunters to participate in decisions around wildlife management."

Deer hunters are required to report a successful harvest to the DNR within 72 hours of the kill or before transferring possession of the deer. The department counts nearly 38,000 deer harvests this year.

Hunters can continue to attach a paper kill tag to the head of a harvested deer, and anyone in possession of a deer after the harvest reporting timeframe expires should be able to present the confirmation number.

Whitmer said in the letter that she is still looking forward to figuring out how the Legislature can decriminalize deer hunter's failure to report deer harvests.

Deer hunting season continues in Michigan until January.

