Whitmer, Dixon meet for final debate tonight: 'The stakes are higher'

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon will meet for their second and final debate on Tuesday in Oakland County, an event that experts say could have a significant impact on the race to lead Michigan for the next four years.

The debate will take place at 7 p.m. on Oakland University's campus in Rochester two weeks before the Nov. 8 election. In Metro Detroit, WXYZ-TV (ABC) will broadcast the debate live. In Grand Rapids, WXMI-TV (FOX) will air it, and in the Lansing TV market, WSYM-TV (FOX) will show it.

"I think this one carries a good deal of weight," said David Dulio, a political science professor at Oakland University.

Dulio is director of the university's Center for Civic Engagement, which is helping put on the event. The second debate will have a larger TV audience than the first one, which wasn't broadcast on TV in Metro Detroit, Dulio noted.

Also, the second debate comes closer to Election Day and as some polls show Dixon cutting into Whitmer's lead.

Dixon, a political commentator from Norton Shores, has raised less money than Whitmer and has faced millions of dollars in negative TV advertising. Tuesday's debate is "critical" for Dixon, Dulio said.

"It might be her chance to introduce herself to Southeast Michigan," Dulio said.

The larger potential audience and proximity to Election Day help make Tuesday night's debate more significant than the first on Oct. 13, which was hosted by WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, said Aaron Kall, director of debate at the University of Michigan.

"The stakes are higher," Kall said.

More:Five clashes that defined the first Whitmer-Dixon debate for governor

Voters will get a sense of how close Whitmer believes the race is based on how aggressive she is toward Dixon, Kall added. If Whitmer comes out on the attack, it could be a sign that she sees her GOP challenger as having momentum.

Whitmer, a former state lawmaker from East Lansing, is seeking her second term as Michigan's governor in the upcoming election while Dixon is hoping to unseat her.

During the first debate, the candidates disagreed over abortion policy, gun restrictions and how the COVID-19 pandemic should have been handled. Observers gave Dixon, a first-time candidate, good reviews for her performance, saying she held her own against the more experienced Whitmer.

The moderators for Tuesday's debate are Chuck Stokes of WXYZ, Doug Reardon of WXMI and Elle Meyers of WSYM.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

Staff Writer Beth LeBlanc contributed.